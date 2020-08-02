|
+2
Ish Smith made jump shot
23-24
11:28
|
Shooting foul on Ish Smith
11:28
+1
Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws
23-25
11:28
+1
|
Rodions Kurucs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-26
11:13
Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|
10:56
Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Offensive rebound by Joe Harris
10:51
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:46
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
10:41
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Garrett Temple
10:38
Shooting foul on Jerian Grant
10:38
+1
Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws
23-27
10:38
+1
Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-28
10:25
Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot
10:24
BKN team rebound
10:15
Shooting foul on Jerian Grant
10:15
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:15
BKN team rebound
10:15
+1
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-29
10:02
Thomas Bryant missed jump shot
9:58
Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
9:46
Rodions Kurucs missed floating jump shot
9:41
Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
9:41
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed dunk
9:40
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
9:34
+2
Jerian Grant made driving layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
25-29
9:15
+3
Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs
25-32
9:06
+3
Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
28-32
9:05
Full timeout called
8:49
Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:42
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
8:43
+2
Jerian Grant made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
30-32
8:43
Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
8:43
+1
Jerian Grant made free throw
31-32
8:28
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:23
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
8:16
Ish Smith missed jump shot
8:14
Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
8:10
Personal foul on Ish Smith
8:05
Personal foul on Jerian Grant
8:05
+1
Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws
31-33
8:05
+1
Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-34
7:52
Bad pass turnover on Jerome Robinson, stolen by Chris Chiozza
7:45
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Chris Chiozza
31-36
7:34
+2
Thomas Bryant made finger-roll layup, assist by Jerian Grant
33-36
7:34
Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen
7:34
Thomas Bryant missed free throw
7:31
Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
7:20
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
7:14
+3
Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
33-39
6:57
+2
Jerome Robinson made jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant
35-39
6:57
Shooting foul on Garrett Temple
6:57
+1
Jerome Robinson made free throw
36-39
6:38
Chris Chiozza missed jump shot
6:36
BKN team rebound
6:34
Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
6:22
+2
Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura
38-39
6:09
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:07
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
5:49
+3
Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura
41-39
5:30
Garrett Temple missed jump shot
5:27
Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
5:25
Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Garrett Temple
5:21
Personal foul on Rui Hachimura
5:21
+1
Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
41-40
5:21
+1
Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-41
5:02
Personal foul on Tyler Johnson
4:49
Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier
4:29
+2
Chris Chiozza made reverse layup
41-43
4:14
Troy Brown Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
4:12
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
4:09
+3
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
41-46
4:07
Full timeout called
3:50
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:47
Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
3:30
Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:26
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
3:19
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:18
Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
3:07
Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:04
Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
2:59
+3
Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
44-46
2:33
+2
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen
44-48
2:18
Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
2:18
+1
Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws
45-48
2:18
+1
Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-48
1:59
+2
Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Tyler Johnson
46-50
1:59
Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant
1:59
+1
Jarrett Allen made free throw
46-51
1:35
+2
Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot
48-51
1:17
+3
Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
48-54
1:00
+3
Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga
51-54
0:51
Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot
0:49
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
0:43
Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:41
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
0:33
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:29
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
0:07
+3
Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
54-54
0:02
Offensive foul on Caris LeVert
0:02
Turnover on Caris LeVert
0:00
Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot
0:00
WAS team rebound
0:00
End of period
