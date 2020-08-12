|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed hook shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
11:01
|
|
+3
|
Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|
3-0
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made driving dunk
|
3-2
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-3
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-4
|
9:44
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|
6-4
|
9:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo
|
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-5
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo made finger-roll layup, assist by Goran Dragic
|
8-6
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari made jump shot
|
8-8
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic made reverse layup
|
10-8
|
8:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jae Crowder
|
|
8:31
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-9
|
8:31
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-10
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|
13-10
|
8:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goran Dragic
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup
|
13-12
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic made jump shot
|
15-12
|
7:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Duncan Robinson
|
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
7:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Steven Adams
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
|
15-16
|
7:03
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|
17-16
|
6:28
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson
|
20-16
|
5:59
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed hook shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic made finger-roll layup
|
22-16
|
5:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Goran Dragic
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Duncan Robinson made finger-roll layup
|
24-16
|
5:20
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot
|
24-18
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|
27-18
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Duncan Robinson made free throw
|
28-18
|
4:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bam Adebayo
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-19
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-20
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Herro
|
31-20
|
3:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdel Nader
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Duncan Robinson made free throw
|
32-20
|
3:43
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Butler made layup
|
34-20
|
3:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Bazley
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler missed free throw
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Nerlens Noel
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Duncan Robinson
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Kelly Olynyk made reverse layup, assist by Duncan Robinson
|
36-20
|
2:23
|
|
|
Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Nerlens Noel made dunk
|
36-22
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Herro made jump shot
|
38-22
|
1:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-23
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-24
|
1:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-24
|
1:51
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|
42-24
|
1:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goran Dragic
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-25
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-26
|
1:14
|
|
|
Tyler Herro missed jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Offensive goaltending turnover on Derrick Jones Jr.
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Darius Bazley missed driving layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
OKC team rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
+3
|
Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
42-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tyler Herro missed jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|