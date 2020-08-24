|
Jumpball
11:36
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
11:33
Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
11:32
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:27
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
11:15
Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot
11:13
Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews
11:07
Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot
11:06
Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez
11:04
Brook Lopez missed layup, blocked by Evan Fournier
11:04
Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
10:57
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:53
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
10:44
Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
10:32
Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:30
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
10:24
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made reverse layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
2-0
9:58
Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
9:56
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
9:33
+3
Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
5-0
9:13
Markelle Fultz missed driving layup
9:11
ORL team rebound
9:06
Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Brook Lopez
9:01
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic
9:01
ORL team rebound
8:41
Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Eric Bledsoe
8:31
Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:29
Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
8:22
Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot
8:21
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
8:04
Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Markelle Fultz
8:00
+2
Markelle Fultz made dunk
5-2
8:01
Full timeout called
7:52
Khris Middleton missed driving layup
7:49
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
7:50
Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz
7:50
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
6-2
7:50
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-2
7:33
+3
Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III
7-5
7:14
+3
Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
10-5
6:59
+2
James Ennis III made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
10-7
6:50
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:46
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
6:39
Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
6:38
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
6:35
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
12-7
6:33
Full timeout called
6:13
Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
6:07
Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:04
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
5:55
+2
Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz
12-9
5:55
Shooting foul on Brook Lopez
5:55
+1
Nikola Vucevic made free throw
12-10
5:39
+3
Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews
15-10
5:18
+3
Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier
15-13
5:07
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
5:03
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
4:46
James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:45
Offensive rebound by James Ennis III
4:45
Out of bounds turnover on James Ennis III
4:30
Personal foul on Wes Iwundu
4:23
Personal foul on Khem Birch
4:14
+3
Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
18-13
3:55
Khem Birch missed layup
3:53
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
3:43
Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:41
MIL team rebound
3:39
+2
Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by George Hill
20-13
3:20
+2
Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
20-15
3:00
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:58
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
2:40
+2
Khem Birch made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic
20-17
2:40
Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova
2:40
+1
Khem Birch made free throw
20-18
2:23
Out of bounds turnover on George Hill
2:04
Offensive foul on Khem Birch
2:04
Turnover on Khem Birch
1:45
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Korver, stolen by Wes Iwundu
1:34
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:30
Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
1:26
George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:24
Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
1:20
Offensive foul on Wes Iwundu
1:20
Turnover on Wes Iwundu
1:06
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:03
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
0:55
D.J. Augustin missed driving layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0:53
Offensive rebound by Terrence Ross
0:52
Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Ross
0:38
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot
0:35
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
0:31
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:28
Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
0:08
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk
22-18
0:03
D.J. Augustin missed fade-away jump shot
0:01
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0:00
End of period
