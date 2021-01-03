|
11:35
|
|
|
Celtics turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Delon Wright makes two point jump shot
|
31-35
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jahlil Okafor blocks Jayson Tatum's two point layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Celtics offensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Delon Wright blocks Payton Pritchard's two point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Celtics offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Derrick Rose blocks Jeff Teague's two point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jeff Teague offensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya personal foul (Jeff Teague draws the foul)
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Delon Wright defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Delon Wright turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
10:09
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Teague makes two point layup
|
33-35
|
9:56
|
|
|
Derrick Rose misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Jeff Teague defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Semi Ojeleye makes two point layup (Jeff Teague assists)
|
35-35
|
9:28
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses two point layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Okafor makes two point putback layup
|
35-37
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot
|
38-37
|
8:53
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard shooting foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Delon Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-38
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Delon Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-39
|
8:45
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey personal foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard makes two point driving layup (Jayson Tatum assists)
|
40-39
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Sekou Doumbouya makes two point layup (Killian Hayes assists)
|
40-41
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams III makes two point dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|
42-41
|
7:47
|
|
+3
|
Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|
42-44
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot
|
45-44
|
7:16
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams III makes two point layup (Jeff Teague assists)
|
47-44
|
7:03
|
|
|
Pistons 60 second timeout
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Okafor makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
47-46
|
6:22
|
|
|
Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Robert Williams III steals)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|
50-46
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Sekou Doumbouya makes three point jump shot (Jahlil Okafor assists)
|
50-49
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Robert Williams III offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Robert Williams III misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Robert Williams III offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Robert Williams III turnover (back court violation)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Okafor makes two point putback layup
|
50-51
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Smart makes two point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists)
|
52-51
|
4:16
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Robert Williams III turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists)
|
54-51
|
3:43
|
|
|
Marcus Smart personal foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye personal foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Josh Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Celtics defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Tristan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
56-51
|
1:52
|
|
|
Marcus Smart blocks Jerami Grant's two point layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jerami Grant vs. Marcus Smart (Killian Hayes gains possession)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Killian Hayes misses two point layup
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Celtics defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee personal foul (Loose ball) (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot (Tristan Thompson assists)
|
58-51
|
0:43
|
|
+3
|
Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot
|
58-54
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Pistons defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson personal foul (Loose ball) (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-55
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-56
|
0:17
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|
61-56
|
0:05
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard shooting foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Blake Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
61-57
|
0:00
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|