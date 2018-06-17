2018 NBA Draft: Date, time, online live stream, TV channel, draft pick order
The 2018 NBA Draft, slated for Thursday, June 21, is fast approaching
In less than a week, the fortunes and futures of a number of NBA teams will change in an instant. That's because it's nearly time for the 2018 NBA Draft, when teams up and down the draft board will hope they have found the next face of their franchise.
In one of the deeper drafts the league has seen in years, the Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 overall pick, with the Kings picking second and the Hawks picking the third. The Grizzlies are the odd team out in the lottery, sitting in fourth.
Commissioner Adam Silver will announce the first overall pick on June 21, a date that is rapidly approaching. The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A lot can happen between now and then -- last year the Celtics gave up the first overall pick to the 76ers -- but with the likes DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr., a lot of players in this year's draft look like they can turn a team around. The Suns and Kings just added Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox, respectively, last year, so their fans will be particularly interested in what happens this year.
When is the 2018 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday, June 21
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Official broadcast: ESPN
- Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!
|Draft Position
|Team
|Original lottery position
1
1
2
7
3
4
4
2
5
3
6
5
7
6
8
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
8
9
9
10
Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)
10
11
11
12
Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
12
13
Los Angeles Clippers
13
14
14
15
16
Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
17
18
19
Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
20
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
21
22
Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
23
Indiana Pacers
24
25
Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
26
Philadelphia 76ers
27
28
29
Brooklyn Nets
30
Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
Which direction will the Suns go with the No. 1 pick? Can the Kings capitalize on their lottery jump to the second slot? Where will Luka Doncic land? All of these questions and more will be answered soon.
