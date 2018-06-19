2018 NBA Draft order, date, time: Where's your favorite team picking on draft night?
Now that the order of the NBA Draft is set, it's time to see where everybody is picking
The 2018 NBA Draft is Thursday and the rumors surrounding it are heating up. Fans of bad teams have hope that this will be their chance to turn it around as they draft a new franchise cornerstone. One good pick and your favorite team can become an instant NBA contender. The lottery order is set with the Suns picking first overall. The Kings and Hawks follow with picks No. 2 and No. 3, followed by the Grizzlies, who select fourth.
This year's draft class is loaded, and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luka Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.
How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft
- When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
2018 NBA Draft order
|Draft Position
|Team
|Original lottery position
1
1
2
7
3
4
4
2
5
3
6
5
7
6
8
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
8
9
9
10
Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)
10
11
11
12
Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
12
13
Los Angeles Clippers
13
14
14
15
16
Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
17
18
19
Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
20
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
21
22
Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
23
Indiana Pacers
24
25
Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
26
Philadelphia 76ers
27
28
29
Brooklyn Nets
30
Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
The order for the second round is:
|Draft Position
|Team
31
Phoenix Suns
32
Memphis Grizzlies
33
Atlanta Hawks
34
Dallas Mavericks
35
Orlando Magic
36
Sacramento Kings
37
New York Knicks (via Bulls)
38
Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)
39
Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)
40
Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)
41
Orlando Magic (via Hornets)
42
Detroit Pistons
43
Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)
44
Washington Wizards
45
Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)
46
Houston Rockets (via Heat)
47
Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)
48
Minnesota Timberwolves
49
San Antonio Spurs
50
Indiana Pacers
51
New Orleans Pelicans
52
Utah Jazz
53
Oklahoma City Thunder
54
Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)
55
Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)
56
Philadelphia 76ers
57
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)
58
Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)
59
Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)
60
Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)
Notes:
- The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
- The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
