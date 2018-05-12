2018 NBA Draft order: Where will your favorite team pick?
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it will finish out
There's only four teams left in the NBA playoffs. The other 26 have now shifted their focus to next season, which begins with the 2018 NBA Draft. The official mark of next season might still feel like it's in the distant future, but that hasn't stopped fans from thinking about the potential names they could see on their favorite team next season.
Plus this draft class is loaded -- and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luke Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.
As of right now, here's the picking order as it stands for the 2018 NBA Draft:
Draft Position
Team
Lottery Odds
1
25 percent
2
19.9 percent
3
13.8 percent
4
13.7 percent
5
8.8 percent
6
5.3 percent
7
5.3 percent
8
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
2.8 percent
9
1.7 percent
10
1.1 percent
11
0.8 percent
12
Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
0.7 percent
13
Los Angeles Clippers
0.6 percent
14
0.5 percent
15
16
Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
17
18
19
Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
20
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
21
22
Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
23
Indian Pacers
24
25
Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
26
Philadelphia 76ers
27
28
29
Brooklyn Nets
30
Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
Some notable teams in this year's draft include the Cavaliers and 76ers. Both are popular picks to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Yet, they both have top 10 picks from previous trades. This gives them a lot of flexibility in the future to either move those picks and get better right now, or draft a player for the future. Check out CBS Sports' Mock Draft to get an idea of what prospects teams might be considering right now in the first round.
The order for the second round is:
Draft Position
Team
31
Phoenix Suns
32
Memphis Grizzlies
33
Atlanta Hawks
34
Dallas Mavericks
35
Orlando Magic
36
Sacramento Kings
37
New York Knicks (via Bulls)
38
Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)
39
Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)
40
Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)
41
Orlando Magic (via Hornets)
42
Detroit Pistons
43
Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)
44
Washington Wizards
45
Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)
46
Houston Rickets (via Heat)
47
Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)
48
Minnesota Timberwolves
49
San Antonio Spurs
50
Indiana Pacers
51
New Orleans Pelicans
52
Utah Jazz
53
Oklahoma City Thunder
54
Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)
55
Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)
56
Philadelphia 76ers
57
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)
58
Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)
59
Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)
60
Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)
Notes:
- The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
- The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
-
