2019 NBA Draft Grades: Live updates and pick-by-pick evaluations for every selection

The 2019 NBA Draft is here, and following along is sure to be an intense ride. You've seen the reports, and you've seen all the prospect evaluations and all the mock drafts.

One note: Listed picks are based on which team officially owns the selection and will be responsible for it, so trades (check them all out here) such as the move of No. 4 from the Lakers to the Pelicans to the Hawks will be explained after the selection is made.

Round 1 Picks and Grades

1. New Orleans Pelicans: F Zion Williamson, Duke

He is the Incredible Hulk of basketball. We have never seen a player quite like Williamson. He is a special talent, but forget that: He is worth the hype, and he will be worth that in many millions of dollars to the New Orleans Pelicans. They lose Anthony Davis and immediately gain a new face of the franchise. The only pick that could have been made here. Grade: A

2. Memphis Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant, Murray State

This is the right pick. The Grizzlies are in a rebuilding phase, and picking second and getting Ja Morant is very, very good. He has the potential to be a star and replace Mike Conley, who didn't want to be in a rebuild. Grade: A

3. New York Knicks: SG RJ Barrett, Duke

I'm going to keep this simple: When you make the pick you're supposed to make, the pick that is the best option, I'm going to give it an A. I think Barrett is quite clearly at least the third-best prospect in this draft. And let's not forget: He was the No. 1 prospect for this draft at this time a year ago. Grade: A



4. Los Angeles Lakers: SF De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

This pick is headed to the Atlanta Hawks, courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans thanks to trades that aren't official yet. What you expect him to be is a player who can step in and be a threat from 3 and defend on the perimeter. Here is a guy who dominated the national championship game. He's the fourth-best player in this draft, and it's nice to see the NBA catch up to that. Grade: A

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Garland was the rare player whose draft stock actually improved as he sat with an injury as a freshman. There were a lot of directions the Cavaliers -- who will pair Garland with Collin Sexton if they keep both -- could have went. But Garland truly is the best available prospect available. Grade: A



6. Phoenix Suns: SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Round 2 Picks and Grades

