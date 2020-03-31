2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Zeke Nnaji, Patrick Williams, Anthony Edwards make declarations

The first of several expected NBA Draft defections for Arizona trickled in Tuesday as Zeke Nnaji, the Wildcats freshman big man from Minnesota, made himself available for the draft. Nnaji won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his first -- and likely only -- collegiate season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

Nnaji ranks No. 31 on the CBS Sports Big Board and sixth among players at his position. He's one of three likely draft-bound Wildcats along with fellow freshman teammates Nico Mannion and Josh Green. All three are projected top-35 picks.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Anthony EdwardsFreshmanTop five

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese HaliburtonSophomoreLottery
Isaac OkoroFreshmanLottery
Onyeka OkongwuFreshmanLottery
Obi ToppinRedshirt sophomoreLottery
James WisemanFreshmanLottery
Kira Lewis Jr.SophomoreFirst round
Aaron NesmithSophomoreFirst round
Tre JonesSophomoreFirst round
Xavier TillmanJuniorFirst round
Devin VassellSophomoreFirst round
Patrick WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Paul ReedJuniorFirst round
Daniel OturuSophomoreLate first round/early second round
Tyler BeyJuniorSecond round
Malik FittsJuniorSecond round
Elijah HughesRedshirt JuniorSecond round
Jayvon GravesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Rayshaun HammondsJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Feron HuntSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Mason JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Cam MackSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Naji MarshallJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Herbert JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr.IMG AcademySecond round/undrafted

Jay ScrubbJohn Logan CollegeSecond round/undrafted
Saben LeeJuniorSecond round/undrafted
John Petty Jr.JuniorSecond round/undrafted
Jalen CrutcherJuniorUndrafted
Ryan DalyJuniorUndrafted
Devon DanielsJuniorUndrafted
Zeke NnajiFreshmanFirst round
D.J. FunderburkJuniorUndrafted
Sandro MamukelashviliJuniorUndrafted
Jordan TuckerJuniorUndrafted
McKinley Wright IVJuniorUndrafted
Mac McClungSophomoreUndrafted
LJ FigueroaJuniorUndrafted
Isaiah LiversJuniorUndrafted
Remy MartinJuniorUndrafted
