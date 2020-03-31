2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Zeke Nnaji, Patrick Williams, Anthony Edwards make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The first of several expected NBA Draft defections for Arizona trickled in Tuesday as Zeke Nnaji, the Wildcats freshman big man from Minnesota, made himself available for the draft. Nnaji won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his first -- and likely only -- collegiate season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.
Nnaji ranks No. 31 on the CBS Sports Big Board and sixth among players at his position. He's one of three likely draft-bound Wildcats along with fellow freshman teammates Nico Mannion and Josh Green. All three are projected top-35 picks.
As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Making sense of the confusing Jazz
The playoffs are now in jeopardy, and they were supposed to be particularly revealing for Utah
-
NBA scout Hanks taken off ventilator
On Tuesday, Hanks' physician had received an experimental drug for potential 'compassionate...
-
Pacers positioned to remain contenders
The Pacers have flown under the radar during the 2019-20 season, and remain in position to...
-
Report: NBA to hold 2K player tourney
There will be basketball this week even if it is virtual
-
2020 NBA title odds: Avoid the Bucks
Mike Barner has returned over $2,000 on his NBA picks against the spread this season.
-
Report: China orders CBA to delay return
The CBA planned to restart the season in May after postponing the season in January
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers