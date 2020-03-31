2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Zeke Nnaji, Patrick Williams, Anthony Edwards make declarations

The first of several expected NBA Draft defections for Arizona trickled in Tuesday as Zeke Nnaji, the Wildcats freshman big man from Minnesota, made himself available for the draft. Nnaji won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his first -- and likely only -- collegiate season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

Nnaji ranks No. 31 on the CBS Sports Big Board and sixth among players at his position. He's one of three likely draft-bound Wildcats along with fellow freshman teammates Nico Mannion and Josh Green. All three are projected top-35 picks.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants