The deadline to enter the 2021 NBA Draft for underclassmen will pass at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday. This marks the final obstacle of the draft process before the combine and lottery in late-June. From there, players will have until July 7 to withdraw if they wish to return to college. The NBA's deadline to withdraw and be eligible for a future draft is July 19 at 11:59 p.m.
But before a player can withdraw, they have to enter and there aren't many looming dominoes left to fall. Every lottery prospect on the CBS Sports Top 75 big board has declared and more than 100 players in recent months have joined the fold. Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson formally entering the draft and signing with an agent on Friday took away a potential suspense.
There's sure to be some late entries, but with months of lead-up, we have a good idea of which players will be in this year's draft field and what the crop looks like. We've been tracking all those names in our tracker below with updated projections for each prospect.
2021 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Cade Cunningham
|Freshman
|Top 3
|Jalen Suggs
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Evan Mobley
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Davion Mitchell
|Junior
|Lottery
|James Bouknight
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Keon Johnson
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Scottie Barnes
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Johnson
|Freshman
|First round
|Cameron Thomas
|Freshman
|First round
|Charles Bassey
|Junior
|First round
|Josh Christopher
|Freshman
|First round
|Franz Wagner
|Sophomore
|First round
|Sharife Cooper
|Freshman
|First round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Jackson
|Freshman
|First round
|Kai Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Corey Kispert
|Senior
|First round
|Johnny Juzang
|Sophomore
|First round
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Mann
|Sophomore
|First round
|Moses Moody
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden Springer
|Freshman
|First round
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Freshman
|First round
|Ziaire Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Joel Ayayi
|Junior
|Second round
|Matthew Hurt
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Marcus Bagley
|Freshman
|Second round
|BJ Boston
|Freshman
|Second round
|Justin Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Herb Jones
|Senior
|Second round
|Greg Brown
|Freshman
|Second round
|Scottie Lewis
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Sophomore
|Second round
|JT Thor
|Freshman
|Second round
|Aaron Henry
|Junior
|Second round
|Neemias Queta
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Austin Reaves
|Senior
|Second round
|Miles McBride
|Sophomore
|Second round
|David Duke
|Junior
|Second round
|Josh Primo
|Freshman
|Second round
|Trey Murphy III
|Junior
|Second round
|Max Abmas
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Sophomore
|Second round
|DJ Steward
|Freshman
|Second round
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keve Alama
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Julian Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sean McNeil
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Terry Taylor
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Colin Castleton
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Javion Hamlet
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Alfonso Plummer
|Senior
|Undrafted
|De'Vion Harmon
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ferron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Manny Camper
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|James Akinjo
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Geo Baker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|EJ Liddell
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Darryl Morsell
|Senior
|Undrafted
|RaiQuan Gray
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Denzel Mahoney
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Moussa Cisse
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Ochai Agbaji
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Trevion Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Carlik Jones
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Damien Jefferson
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Eric Ayala
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Wilson
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Darius Days
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aaron Wiggins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Yves Pons
|Senior
|Undrafted
|C.J. Walker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|David Johnson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Balsa Koprivica
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Matthew Mayer
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jose Alvarado
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Wong
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sahvir Wheeler
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|AJ Lawson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Olivier Sarr
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Derek Culver
|Junior
|Undrafted
|DJ Carton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Tyson Etienne
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Dawson Garcia
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Hunter Dickinson
|Freshman
|Undrafted