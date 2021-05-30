NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan
The deadline to enter the 2021 NBA Draft for underclassmen will pass at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday. This marks the final obstacle of the draft process before the combine and lottery in late-June. From there, players will have until July 7 to withdraw if they wish to return to college. The NBA's deadline to withdraw and be eligible for a future draft is July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

But before a player can withdraw, they have to enter and there aren't many looming dominoes left to fall. Every lottery prospect on the CBS Sports Top 75 big board has declared and more than 100 players in recent months have joined the fold. Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson formally entering the draft and signing with an agent on Friday took away a potential suspense.

There's sure to be some late entries, but with months of lead-up, we have a good idea of which players will be in this year's draft field and what the crop looks like. We've been tracking all those names in our tracker below with updated projections for each prospect.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Cade CunninghamFreshmanTop 3
Jalen SuggsFreshmanTop 5
Evan MobleyFreshmanTop 5
Davion MitchellJuniorLottery
James BouknightSophomoreLottery
Keon JohnsonFreshmanLottery
Scottie BarnesFreshmanFirst round
Jalen JohnsonFreshmanFirst round
Cameron ThomasFreshmanFirst round
Charles BasseyJuniorFirst round
Josh ChristopherFreshmanFirst round
Franz WagnerSophomoreFirst round
Sharife CooperFreshmanFirst round
Ayo DosunmuJuniorFirst round
Isaiah JacksonFreshmanFirst round
Kai JonesSophomoreFirst round
Corey KispertSeniorFirst round
Johnny JuzangSophomoreFirst round
Nah'Shon HylandSophomoreFirst round
Tre MannSophomoreFirst round
Moses MoodyFreshmanFirst round
Jaden SpringerFreshmanFirst round
Day'Ron SharpeFreshmanFirst round
Ziaire WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Joel AyayiJuniorSecond round
Matthew HurtSophomoreSecond round
Marcus BagleyFreshmanSecond round
BJ BostonFreshmanSecond round
Justin ChampagnieSophomoreSecond round
Herb JonesSeniorSecond round
Greg BrownFreshmanSecond round
Scottie LewisSophomoreSecond round
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlSophomoreSecond round
JT ThorFreshmanSecond round
Aaron HenryJuniorSecond round
Neemias QuetaSophomoreSecond round
Austin ReavesSeniorSecond round
Miles McBrideSophomoreSecond round
David DukeJuniorSecond round
Josh PrimoFreshmanSecond round
Trey Murphy IIIJuniorSecond round
Max AbmasSophomoreSecond round
Terrence Shannon Jr.SophomoreSecond round
Trendon WatfordSophomoreSecond round
DJ StewardFreshmanSecond round
Giorgi BezhanishviliJuniorUndrafted
Keve AlamaJuniorUndrafted
Julian ChampagnieSophomoreUndrafted
Sean McNeilJuniorUndrafted
Chandler VaudrinSeniorUndrafted
Terry TaylorSeniorUndrafted
Colin CastletonJuniorUndrafted
Javion HamletSeniorUndrafted
Alfonso PlummerSeniorUndrafted
De'Vion HarmonSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrJuniorUndrafted
Ferron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Manny CamperSeniorUndrafted
Feron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisJuniorUndrafted
James AkinjoJuniorUndrafted
Jay HuffSeniorUndrafted
Jermaine CouisnardSophomoreUndrafted
Geo BakerSeniorUndrafted
EJ LiddellSophomoreUndrafted
Darryl MorsellSeniorUndrafted
RaiQuan GrayJuniorUndrafted
Denzel MahoneySeniorUndrafted
Moussa CisseFreshmanUndrafted
Ochai AgbajiJuniorUndrafted
Chaundee BrownSeniorUndrafted
Mac McClungJuniorUndrafted
Trevion WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
Carlik JonesSeniorUndrafted
Scotty Pippen Jr.SophomoreUndrafted
Damien JeffersonSeniorUndrafted
Eric AyalaJuniorUndrafted
Jalen WilsonFreshmanUndrafted
Duane Washington Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Quentin GrimesJuniorUndrafted
Darius DaysJuniorUndrafted
Aaron WigginsJuniorUndrafted
Yves PonsSeniorUndrafted
C.J. WalkerSeniorUndrafted
David JohnsonSophomoreUndrafted
Balsa KoprivicaSophomoreUndrafted
Matthew MayerJuniorUndrafted
Marcus ZegarowskiJuniorUndrafted
Joe WieskampJuniorUndrafted
Jose AlvaradoSeniorUndrafted
Isaiah WongSophomoreUndrafted
Sahvir WheelerSophomoreUndrafted
AJ LawsonJuniorUndrafted
Kofi CockburnSophomoreUndrafted
Olivier SarrSeniorUndrafted
Derek CulverJuniorUndrafted
DJ CartonSophomoreUndrafted
Tyson EtienneSophomoreUndrafted
Ron Harper Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Dawson GarciaFreshmanUndrafted
Hunter DickinsonFreshmanUndrafted