The deadline to enter the 2021 NBA Draft for underclassmen will pass at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday. This marks the final obstacle of the draft process before the combine and lottery in late-June. From there, players will have until July 7 to withdraw if they wish to return to college. The NBA's deadline to withdraw and be eligible for a future draft is July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

But before a player can withdraw, they have to enter and there aren't many looming dominoes left to fall. Every lottery prospect on the CBS Sports Top 75 big board has declared and more than 100 players in recent months have joined the fold. Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson formally entering the draft and signing with an agent on Friday took away a potential suspense.

There's sure to be some late entries, but with months of lead-up, we have a good idea of which players will be in this year's draft field and what the crop looks like. We've been tracking all those names in our tracker below with updated projections for each prospect.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants