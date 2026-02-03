The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is less than two weeks away, and after the rosters for the All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday, the rest of the weekend's events are beginning to take shape.

We know three of the reported contestants for the Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, with Jalen Duren as the biggest name to commit so far, pulling double duty after being announced as a first-time All-Star. On Tuesday, the NBA revealed the rosters for the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

One of the teams will be coached by the Antetokounmpo brothers (and Mookie Betts) -- with Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially being on a new team by All-Star Weekend -- and the other will be coached by Anthony Anderson, Chris Brickley and Lethal Shooter.

Among the biggest stars playing in the games are NFL receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers. Former NBA players Jeremy Lin, Tacko Fall and Jason Williams will also play -- Lin and Fall are on the same team, which feels like it could be a significant advantage.

Current NBA owners Mat Ishbia (Phoenix Suns) and Rick Schnall (Charlotte Hornets) will go head-to-head, with Ishbia, a former player at Michigan State, getting to relive the glory days. From the music world, GloRilla and Mustard will take the court alongside TV and movie stars Simu Liu and Keegan-Michael Key.

The full rosters for both teams in the 2026 All-Star Celebrity Game, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET, can be found below.

Team Antetokounmpo

Coaches: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts

Keegan-Michael Key

Rome Flynn

Dylan Wang

Shams Charania

Jenna Bandy

Rick Schnall

Tacko Fall

Jeremy Lin

GloRilla

Cafu

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Team Anderson

Coaches: Anthony Anderson, Lethal Shooter, Chris Brickley