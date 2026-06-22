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2026 NBA Draft order: Complete list of all 60 picks with Wizards at No. 1

The Washington Wizards are on the clock as the 2026 NBA Draft begins on Tuesday night

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NBA Draft week has arrived, and the Washington Wizards are on the clock. The Wizards won the No. 1 pick in May's Draft Lottery, and they'll pick first overall for the first time since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall. BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are the top candidates to go No. 1 overall. The JazzGrizzliesBulls and Clippers will round out the top five in that order. 

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held over two nights. Round 1 is on Tuesday, and Round 2 follows on Wednesday. Both rounds have 30 picks. Below is the complete draft order.

2026 NBA Draft order

PickTeam

1.

Washington Wizards

2.

Utah Jazz

3.

Memphis Grizzlies

4.

Chicago Bulls

5.

Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers)

6.

Brooklyn Nets

7.

Sacramento Kings

8.

Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)

9.

Dallas Mavericks

10.

Milwaukee Bucks

11.

Golden State Warriors

12.

Oklahoma City Thunder

13.

Miami Heat

14.

Charlotte Hornets
--------End of Lottery

15.

Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers)

16.

Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns)

17.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia 76ers)

18.

Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando Magic)

19.

Toronto Raptors

20.

San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta Hawks)

21.

Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

22.

Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)

23.

Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

24.

New York Knicks

25.

Los Angeles Lakers

26.

Denver Nuggets

27.

Boston Celtics

28.

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons)

29.

Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)

30.

Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

--------End of first round

31.

New York Knicks (via Washington Wizards)

32.

Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana Pacers)

33.

Brooklyn Nets

34.

Sacramento Kings

35.

San Antonio Spurs (via Utah Jazz)

36.

Los Angeles Clippers (via Memphis Grizzlies)

37.

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas Mavericks)

38.

Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

39.

Houston Rockets (via Chicago Bulls)

40.

Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks)

41.

Miami Heat (via Golden State Warriors)

42.

San Antonio Spurs (via Portland Trail Blazers)

43.

Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Clippers)

44.

San Antonio Spurs (via Miami Heat)

45.

Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte Hornets)

46.

Orlando Magic

47.

Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia 76ers)

48.

Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix Suns)

49.

Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta Hawks)

50.

Toronto Raptors

51.

Washington Wizards (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

52.

Los Angeles Clippers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

53.

Houston Rockets

54.

Golden State Warriors (via Los Angeles Lakers)

55.

New York Knicks

56.

Chicago Bulls (via Denver Nuggets)

57.

Atlanta Hawks (via Boston Celtics)

58.

New Orleans Pelicans (via Detroit Pistons)

59.

Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio Spurs)

60.

Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are viewed as the top two prospects in what experts believe is a loaded draft class. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson are also expected to be top-five picks.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors
Adam Finkelstein
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors

Before this year, longshots had good lottery luck in recent years. The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 Draft Lottery and the right to pick Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick a year ago with just a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick. Flagg went on to win Rookie of the Year honors.The Hawks had just 3% chances of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024 when they won the lottery and picked Zaccharie Risacher

Here's a look at recent No. 1 overall picks.

Last 10 No. 1 picks in NBA Draft

YearPlayerTeam

2025

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks

2024

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks

2023

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

2022

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic

2021

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

2020

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

2019

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans

2018

Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns

2017

Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia 76ers

2016

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers

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