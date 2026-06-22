2026 NBA Draft order: Complete list of all 60 picks with Wizards at No. 1

NBA Draft week has arrived, and the Washington Wizards are on the clock. The Wizards won the No. 1 pick in May's Draft Lottery, and they'll pick first overall for the first time since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall. BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are the top candidates to go No. 1 overall. The Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls and Clippers will round out the top five in that order.

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held over two nights. Round 1 is on Tuesday, and Round 2 follows on Wednesday. Both rounds have 30 picks. Below is the complete draft order.

2026 NBA Draft order

Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are viewed as the top two prospects in what experts believe is a loaded draft class. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson are also expected to be top-five picks.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors Adam Finkelstein

Before this year, longshots had good lottery luck in recent years. The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 Draft Lottery and the right to pick Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick a year ago with just a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick. Flagg went on to win Rookie of the Year honors.The Hawks had just 3% chances of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024 when they won the lottery and picked Zaccharie Risacher.

Here's a look at recent No. 1 overall picks.

Last 10 No. 1 picks in NBA Draft

Year Player Team 2025 Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks 2024 Zaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks 2023 Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 2022 Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic 2021 Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons 2020 Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 2019 Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans 2018 Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns 2017 Markelle Fultz Philadelphia 76ers 2016 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers