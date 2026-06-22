2026 NBA Draft order: Complete list of all 60 picks with Wizards at No. 1

NBA Draft week has arrived, and the Washington Wizards are on the clock. The Wizards won the No. 1 pick in May's Draft Lottery, and they'll pick first overall for the first time since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall. BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are the top candidates to go No. 1 overall. The Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls and Clippers will round out the top five in that order.
The 2026 NBA Draft will be held over two nights. Round 1 is on Tuesday, and Round 2 follows on Wednesday. Both rounds have 30 picks. Below is the complete draft order.
2026 NBA Draft order
|Pick
|Team
1.
|Washington Wizards
2.
|Utah Jazz
3.
|Memphis Grizzlies
4.
|Chicago Bulls
5.
|Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers)
6.
|Brooklyn Nets
7.
8.
|Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)
9.
|Dallas Mavericks
10.
11.
|Golden State Warriors
12.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
13.
|Miami Heat
14.
|Charlotte Hornets
|--------
|End of Lottery
15.
Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers)
16.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns)
17.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia 76ers)
18.
Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando Magic)
19.
20.
San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta Hawks)
21.
22.
Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)
23.
Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons)
29.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)
30.
Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
|--------
|End of first round
31.
New York Knicks (via Washington Wizards)
32.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana Pacers)
33.
Brooklyn Nets
34.
Sacramento Kings
35.
San Antonio Spurs (via Utah Jazz)
36.
Los Angeles Clippers (via Memphis Grizzlies)
37.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas Mavericks)
38.
Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)
39.
Houston Rockets (via Chicago Bulls)
40.
Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks)
41.
Miami Heat (via Golden State Warriors)
42.
San Antonio Spurs (via Portland Trail Blazers)
43.
Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
44.
San Antonio Spurs (via Miami Heat)
45.
Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte Hornets)
46.
Orlando Magic
47.
Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia 76ers)
48.
Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix Suns)
49.
Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta Hawks)
50.
Toronto Raptors
51.
Washington Wizards (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
52.
Los Angeles Clippers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
53.
Houston Rockets
54.
Golden State Warriors (via Los Angeles Lakers)
55.
New York Knicks
56.
Chicago Bulls (via Denver Nuggets)
57.
Atlanta Hawks (via Boston Celtics)
58.
New Orleans Pelicans (via Detroit Pistons)
59.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio Spurs)
60.
Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are viewed as the top two prospects in what experts believe is a loaded draft class. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson are also expected to be top-five picks.
Before this year, longshots had good lottery luck in recent years. The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 Draft Lottery and the right to pick Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick a year ago with just a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick. Flagg went on to win Rookie of the Year honors.The Hawks had just 3% chances of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024 when they won the lottery and picked Zaccharie Risacher.
Here's a look at recent No. 1 overall picks.
Last 10 No. 1 picks in NBA Draft
|Year
|Player
|Team
2025
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
2024
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
2023
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
2022
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
2021
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
2020
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
2019
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
2018
Deandre Ayton
Phoenix Suns
2017
Markelle Fultz
Philadelphia 76ers
2016
Ben Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers