2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors

Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% If the Wizards have made a choice between Dybantsa and Peterson, they've yet to show their hand. There would be no real strategic value in doing so as that would discourage any potential trade proposals. So, while we still wait and see on the official word, I continue to believe that Dybantsa is the most likely choice here. He's got ideal size, measurables and physical tools for an NBA wing, will be a day one scorer in the NBA, and still has plenty of room to keep taking his game to new levels with the progression of his three-point shooting, handle, and defense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% This would be a choice between Peterson and Boozer, and the former is both a better fit and probably has a higher long-term upside. With the frontcourt rebuilt this year, you can slot Peterson next to Keyonte George and essentially have rebuilt your roster. Boozer is the other option in this scenario, and while they may be able to figure out ways to pair him, Jaren Jackson, and Lauri Markannen together, that's probably not a long-term trio. The third scenario is that Peterson goes No. 1, in which case Dybantsa would be the pick here and the entire state of Utah would rejoice.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% This is essentially weighing whoever is left – Boozer or Peterson – vs. Wilson. In either case, the former makes the most sense. Boozer is the highest-floor prospect in the draft with an unmatched combination of size, skill, physicality, and basketball IQ. He's also very much in line with the type of player that Memphis has prioritized in the draft process in recent years. If Peterson were to be available, he would give them a high-upside swing in the backcourt a replacement for Ja Morant, whose days in Memphis appear numbered.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% The Bulls have been as busy as anyone in the pre-draft process, working out numerous projected lottery picks. Darius Acuff, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown, Kingston Flemings, Nate Ament, Karim Lopez, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson have all been in, and yet most consider Wilson a fairly obvious choice here. He's the most explosive athlete in the draft, was farther along than expected offensively, and has a wealth of untapped defensive potential. The Bulls are also rumored to be interested in adding a second top-ten pick, which is where one of the point guards would likely be targeted.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% Of the four one-and-done freshman point guards, Wagler is the easiest to pair with Darius Garland. Mikel Brown Jr. is getting some significant late traction here as well, but simultaneously, there are whispers that his medical might not be completely clean. Whether or not that's legitimate or a smoke screen remains to be seen. The Clippers have also worked out Flemings, Ament, Lendeborg, and Brayden Burries, but those scenarios are more likely if they were to trade down in the lottery and add some future draft assets in the process to protect against the potential penalties Aspiration investigation.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% There's been a lot of reporting around Brown here as well, and the Nets have definitely been doing extreme due diligence on him. But if they go with a lead guard (because they drafted two last year in Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore), Acuff gives the Nets the type of offensive alpha they don't yet have. It's also worth noting that while Wagler opted not to work out in Brooklyn, and is already off the board in this scenario, he would match the emphasis on positional size and feel that we saw dominate the Nets' draft philosophy last year. Nate Ament has also been linked to Brooklyn, but now that appears more likely only if they trade back, something they've reportedly been willing to entertain.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Of all the teams in the 5-8 pick range, Sacramento is the one most in need of a point guard, so they are likely to choose from whoever is available. Acuff is presumed to be the Kings' favorite, and he would reportedly welcome being in Sacramento. There's been speculation they could swap with Brooklyn to get him, or conversely, that they could flip No. 7 into a pair of firsts, potentially with OKC being a trade partner. If Brown is the pick, he gives them a high-upside late-blooming lead guard. But, it's also possible that both he and Acuff are off the board, meaning Wagler could unexpectedly slide. Aday Mara and Nate Ament are viewed as additional possibilities, particularly if Sacramento moves down.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% There are three schools of thought here. One, find your point guard of the future. Two, solidify your center position. Three, trade the pick. Chicago, Memphis, and OKC could all be looking to move into the top 10 and be potential trade partners. Quinn Snyder may favor Aday Mara, after reportedly advocating for Donovan Clingan two years ago, only for the organization to take Zaccharie Risacher (who was virtually unplayable in the playoffs this year). If it's a point guard, Flemings would give them a high-level athlete and two-way lead guard with a high floor. It's also conceivable he could be off the board to Sacramento, and Brown available here. It's also worth noting that Atlanta has had Yaxel Lendeborg in, although he's viewed as less likely at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% Burries has been my pick here since the very beginning and while it's possible someone is intrigued earlier, there continues to be very little information on him taking other visits. It is worth noting that Dallas has hosted a variety of point guards, and if one of them were to slip (which would happen if Mara or Ament moves up), then things could change here. As it stands, the team appears committed to Kyrie Irvinig for now and Burries fits a more critical positional need at the two, giving them another two-way player to grow alongside Cooper Flagg. The news that Dallas has hired Michigan's Dusty May doesn't necessary change the board here for the Mavericks, but it does provide more insight into Wolverine prospects like Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson. Still, Burries remains the mostly likely pick here for Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% If Giannis Antetokounmpo gets traded and the Bucks enter rebuilding mode, Ament gives them a high-upside combo-forward who they'll be able to develop. Multiple reports have also pointed out the connection between owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee, as his family is a major booster for the university. Other options here include a point guard (although the freshmen should all be off the board here) or a big man like Aday Mara or Hannes Steinbach.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Mara has been linked to a number of teams higher in the lottery, including the Clippers (presumably if they trade back) and Hawks. The Warriors are the team he is most frequently connected to and one of the only places he is confirmed to have visited. Mara would give the Warriors a rim protector, vertical spacer, and passer capable of thriving in Steve Kerr's system. Yaxel Lendeborg has been frequently mentioned as an option here while other players perceived to be in play include Burries (if he's on the board), Steinbach, Morez Johnson, and Karim Lopez. Bennett Stirtz, Labaron Philon, and Cameron Carr have all worked out within the last few days.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% OKC likely needs to shed more salary, even after offloading Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta, and simultaneously retool a roster that fell just short of Wemby's Spurs. That means picks No. 12 and No. 17 are on the market, whether that be in a consolidation trade or to punt those picks down the road for future assets. Aaron Wiggins is perceived to be available to teams that can absorb his salary, and then OKC has to decide whether to pick up Lu Dort's option. That means the wing is the place with the most uncertainty, so if they keep the pick, Lendeborg's two-way versatility could make sense. Johnson and Ament have also been in to work out. Steinbach could be an option, and Lopez might make sense if he was open to staying abroad for another year. This is also the highest I've heard Dailyn Swain's name.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% This would serve two different purposes. One, if Miami keeps the pick, they are in need of frontcourt depth. Two, if they make the Giannis trade and this goes to Milwaukee, the Bucks have reportedly done a lot of due diligence on Steinbach and could pair him with Ament as two multi-positional frontcourt pieces. Johnson and Philon also check both of those boxes. Lendeborg is an option if he's on the board. Mara has not publicly visited Miami, but he'd fit, and so he could be in the mix as well.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% This was viewed as an aggressive projection coming out of the combine; now it's possible Johnson is no longer on the board. He'd fit a need for the Hornets, both from a positional standpoint as well as with his physicality. Lendeborg and Steinbach could be options if they're on the board. Mara is a bit redundant with Ryan Kalkbrenner, but if he were to slip, Charlotte might grab him anyway. Philon has been mentioned here, both straight-up and in a potential trade (Minnesota being a rumored partner after they recently hosted Philon). Other possibilities on the perimeter include Swain and Christian Anderson.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% The Bulls are rumored to be interested in swapping this pick, with additional assets, for a spot in the top ten. If they keep it, it's hard to project because they've hosted such a wide range of prospects. Lendeborg, Johnson, and Steinbach (who is reportedly a favorite of new head coach Tiago Splitter) would all be strong options if available. If not, the list of options includes Lopez, Philon, Anderson, Stritz, Chris Cenac, Ebuka Okorie, and Jayden Quaintance. Carr gives them the physical tools that new president of basketball operations Bryson Graham covets, along with the shooting range to match.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Like the Bulls, the Grizzlies are also reportedly interested in acquiring a second top-10 pick, and theoretically pairing Boozer with one of those freshman lead guards. If that doesn't come to fruition, and they get Boozer instead of Peterson at three, they could choose from that next tier of guards here, including Philon, Christian Anderson, Bennett Stritz, and Ebuka Okorie. If Philon isn't already off the board, he gives them a dynamic scorer who attacks with pace, has worked his way into a shot-maker, and showed more defensive chops as a freshman.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% I've heard the Thunder could consider Swain as high as No. 14. He's a high-upside big wing who puts pressure on the rim, has all the tools to blossom into an elite defender, and significant upside if he proves to be more of a primary creator. The questions are the shooting and the high turnover rate. Lopez could be an option here too, especially if OKC doesn't have any other deals to help make their numbers meet and needs to stash one of these picks internationally. Stritz, Quaintance, and Allen Graves have been linked to OKC as well.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% If Charlotte keeps both picks and goes with a frontcourt player at No, 14, I expect they'll take a guard here. Swain and Philon would both be possibilities if they were on the board. If not, Anderson and Stritz have both been in. Anderson may be the best shooter in the draft, and while he's similar to what they already have (skilled shooters who are questionable defenders), he would fill the void left by Coby White's anticipated departure in free agency. If they go with a guard early, Graves and Koa Peat are both among the perceived options.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves left at least five million dollars on the table in NIL money to stay in the draft, and so it's perceived that he has, if not a promise, at least a strong indication he could go near the middle of the first round. Speculation begins with Charlotte, but also includes Toronto, San Antonio, and Philadelphia, three teams that need frontcourt shooting. Carr, Stritz, Anderson, and maybe even Meleek Thomas could be options here too.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 222 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 3P% 32.6 Lopez could be off the board much higher than this. While he's not exactly what the Spurs need in terms of floor spacing, they've shown a willingness to prioritize other things in the draft process. Lopez has the physical strength, projectable frame, and potential positional versatility to be very appealing. Other frontcourt prospects like Graves, Cenac, Tarris Reed, and Zuby Ejiofor are believed to have worked out. Quaintance would be very intriguing next to Wemby as well.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Labaron Philon, Christian Anderson, and Stirtz could shake out in almost any order. The Pistons are likely to be intrigued by all three, since any of them could add to the spacing around Cade Cunningham and give them an immediate initiator for their second unit. The Pistons have also done an extreme amount of due diligence into Okorie. Shooters like Thomas or Isaiah Evans are possibilities as well.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% Cenac has size, measurables, defensive versatility, and inside-out offensive tools to develop. He was a high-volume rebounder this year and answered questions about his motor in the process. He would fit a positional need for Philly at the four and be able to play some spot minutes behind Joel Embiid at the five. Graves and Swain are certainly options if they're on the board. Philadelphia has also been linked to Peat, Evans, and Ejiofor.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% The Hawks are believed to be open to suitors at both No. 8 and No. 23, but if they keep both, they're likely to go with a frontcourt player in one spot and a perimeter player in the other. If they take Flemings, or another guard at No. 8, then the likes of Reed, Ejiofor, and Peat should all be options here (as well as Cenac and Graves if they were available). Peat's stock has slid a bit, because of questions surrounding his shooting and mixed reviews from some workouts, but his impact on winning is well-documented; he's great in the short-roll and could be well utilized alongside a stretch-five like Onyeka Okongwu.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut • Sr • 6'10" / 265 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.7 RPG 9 APG 2.3 3P% 0% Fresh off its NBA championship, owner James Dolan says they won't break the second apron. If that means they're unable to retain Mitchell Robinson, they'll almost assuredly have to look for a big here. It will also need to be a big who can play right away, so questions about Quaintance's medical might disqualify him. That could make Reed or Ejifor the most likely candidates. Reed has NBA caliber positional size, length, power, athleticism, maybe more face-up skill than he gets credit for, and some defensive versatility to match. If they feel like they can retain Robinson, then a shooter like Evans or Thomas could be a possibility.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Henri Veesaar could make a lot of sense as a true stretch-five here. Reed and Ejiford have also been in, along with Cenac. Okorie is a possibility if they go for another guard, and Isaiah Evans is a possibility if they look for floor-spacing. I would advocate for Quaintance though, even if it means some additional rehab, so long as there are no long-term structural issues. We're talking about a lottery talent, one of the best athletes in the draft, and a potential defensive savant. A healthy Quaintance could finally give the Lakers their long-term solution up front. The Lakers also said to be very enamored with Philon, but would have to move up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% The Pistons, Grizzlies, and Wolves have done the most work on Okorie, but Denver has a real need for a paint touch point guard, especially as Nikola Jokic begins to age and they are forced to explore other ways of creating offense. Ejiofor has reportedly been to Denver as well. Veesaar would fit their system; Reed would be another potential backup five if he were available, and Isaiah Evans and Meleek Thomas could provide floor spacing.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans was one of 24 players to receive an invitation to the green room, which means that he's likely to hear his name called in the first round. His niche is his three-point shooting, and no one values floor-spacing more than a Joe Mazzulla-coached Celtics team. Thomas could also be an option here, for a similar rationale. Sergio De Larrea has also been mentioned. Reed and Ejiofor have reportedly been in for workouts, while Veesaar would check both boxes, size and shooting. Boston is also very open to trade opportunities this cycle as well.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's • Sr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.3 APG 3.5 3P% 30.5% The Robert Dillingham experiment didn't go well in Minnesota, but the intrigue remains with that archetype. Trading up for Philon is a real possibility here for Minnesota, and Okorie isn't expected to get past here. The Wolves have also been involved with the Giannis sweepstakes, and if they end up having to trade someone like Rudy Gobert, they'll suddenly need depth up front with Joan Beringer taking on a bigger role right away and the brute force and physicality of Ejifor providing a gritty backup.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 41.6% With Darius Garland getting switched out for James Harden last season, the Cavs suddenly could use an infusion of young playmaking. Thomas is an instant-offense type shot-maker and microwave scorer when he's hot. Veesaar and De Larrea could also be options here, as could a trade to move off this guaranteed salary slot if a team in the second round is looking to move up.