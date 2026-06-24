2026 NBA Round 2 mock draft: Henri Veesaar, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Evans go early in second round predictions

From From Washington Wizards Round 2 - PIck 31 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 6'11" / 227 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% The skilled 7-footer slid out of the first round after leaving millions of dollars in NIL money on the table in college. With the Knicks, he should have a chance to stick because they need depth up front, and he has a unique overlap of size and skill.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 2 - PIck 32 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 41.6% Thomas is a microwave scoring guard and tough shot-maker who needs to prove he can be efficient and solid enough defensively to hold his own, but his upside is significant. He also left a significant amount of money on the table to stay in the draft.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 2 - PIck 33 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans is one of the best shooters in the draft, and he's proven he can make NBA-caliber threes off movement. In Minnesota, he'll help create some much needed space around Anthony Edwards

From From Sacramento Kings Round 2 - PIck 34 Baba Miller PF Cincinnati • Sr • 6'11" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 13 RPG 10.3 APG 3.7 3P% 19.2% Miller is a high upside proposition because of his combination of size, mobility, two-way playmaking, and rebounding. The Kings have few, if any, long-term pieces, so they can take some swings like this.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 2 - PIck 35 Richie Saunders SG BYU • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18 RPG 5.8 APG 2.1 3P% 37.6% Saunders is rehabbing from his ACL injury, but once he gets back to 100%, there is real belief he's a true NBA player. Saunders has a throwback jump shot with positional size, competitive intangibles, and an understanding of how to space the floor.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 2 - PIck 36 Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia • Sr • 6'11" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.9 APG 0.6 3P% 27.8% Onyenso is a rim protector who wasn't fully utilized as a lob threat last year and just started to stretch the floor with his shooting. It would not be a surprise to see the Clippers find a useful way to utilize those tools.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 2 - PIck 37 Ryan Conwell SG Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.8 RPG 4.8 APG 2.7 3P% 34.5% Conwell is a high-level shooter with a strong body and enough handle to play on or off the ball. OKC doesn't have excess roster space, but if they were to make a consolidation move, he could fight for time at the end of the bench.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 2 - PIck 38 Otega Oweh SG Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.6 RPG 4.8 APG 2.7 3P% 33.3% Oweh's power, physicality, and projected two-way grit should fit the new philosophies in Chicago. When you factor in his improved spot-up shooting, he could have a chance to stick in the NBA.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 2 - PIck 39 Braden Smith PG Purdue • Sr • 5'11" / 167 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 14.3 RPG 3.5 APG 8.8 3P% 36.2% Smith is a pure point guard and one of the all-time great passers in college basketball history. With Fred VanVleet having a player option, Smith gives the Rockets insurance at the point guard position.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 2 - PIck 40 Nate Bittle C Oregon • Sr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.8 RPG 6.9 APG 2.6 3P% 31.9% Bittle is one of the more skilled and headier bigs expected to be available in the late second round. He's even a little more versatile defensively than he gets credit for.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 2 - PIck 41 Emanuel Sharp SG Houston • Sr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 15.5 RPG 3 APG 1.7 3P% 37.2% Sharp is a shot-maker who spent four-and-a-half years under Kelvin Sampson and should thus fit right in with the Miami culture.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 2 - PIck 42 Trevon Brazile PF Arkansas • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.5 3P% 34.1% Brazile can space the floor as a lob threat or spot-up shooter and could have the versatility to play alongside Wemby or back him up in smaller lineups.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 2 - PIck 43 Tyler Nickel SF Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 3.3 APG 1.2 3P% 40% Nickel is one of the best pure shooters in this draft. Given the amount of young playmakers Brooklyn could have on their roster, they could utilize some extra floor-spacing.

From From Miami Heat Round 2 - PIck 44 Bruce Thornton PG Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 223 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 19.9 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 40% Thornton had an unmatched combination of volume and efficiency last year at Ohio State and may prove to be sustainable in a vastly scaled-down role in the NBA.

From From Charlotte Hornets Round 2 - PIck 45 Dillon Mitchell PF St. John's • Sr • 6'7" / 202 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 8.3 RPG 7 APG 3 3P% 6.7% Mitchell is an extreme mid-air athlete who showed off defensive versatility and offensive playmaking this year with St. John's. He's not a shooter, but his unique overlap of tools could be interesting for the Kings.

Round 2 - PIck 46 Tyler Bilodeau PF UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 228 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 15th PPG 17.6 RPG 5.6 APG 1.1 3P% 46.4% Frontcourt spacing is a priority for the Magic, and Bilodeau is one of the best shooting forwards in this draft. The question will be whether he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 2 - PIck 47 Felix Okpara C Tennessee • Sr • 6'10" / 237 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8 RPG 6.3 APG 0.5 3P% 36.4% Okpara is a rim protector, offensive rebounder, and lob threat who needs to get stronger but could fight for minutes in a Phoenix frontcourt that is lacking depth.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 2 - PIck 48 Jaden Bradley PG Arizona • Sr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 11th PPG 13.3 RPG 3.4 APG 4.4 3P% 39.4% The Big 12 Player of the Year is a downhill force, quality defender, and improved shooter. This could also reunite him with his former Arizona backcourt mate Brayden Burries.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 2 - PIck 49 Milos Uzan PG Houston • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 11.1 RPG 2.7 APG 4 3P% 34.3% Uzan projects as an ideal blend player who may be able to carve out a niche by being reliable with the ball, knocking down open shots, content to play off other dynamic creators, and solid defensively.

Round 2 - PIck 50 Izaiyah Nelson C South Florida • Sr • 6'8" / 218 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.6 APG 1.2 3P% 14.3% After three years at Arkansas State, Nelson played his way onto the NBA map this year at USF and then made a bigger impression in the pre-draft process. Analytic models are also going to value someone who pulls down 4 offensive rebounds and 3 stocks per game.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 - PIck 51 Noam Yaacov PG Israel • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 19th PPG 4.9 RPG 2.1 APG 4.0 3P% 34.8 The Wizards roster looks crowded, and so Yaacov could give them a draft-and-stash type asset that they could monitor abroad while simultaneously developing the young talent on their own roster.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 2 - PIck 52 Rafael Castro C George Washington • Sr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 15.3 RPG 9.1 APG 1.7 3P% 0 Castro's defensive playmaking numbers have been through the roof the last two years at GW and he has very unusual bend and elasticity for someone his size. Whether that's enough to make it in the league remains to be seen, but he's worth the risk at this point.

Round 2 - PIck 53 Maliq Brown C Duke • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 4.9 RPG 5.2 APG 1.6 3P% 16.7% His offense is limited, but his defense and willingness to do the dirty work would fit the culture in Houston. If it turns out he can establish a niche on the other end, he could prove to be better than expected.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 - PIck 54 Tucker DeVries SF Indiana • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.7 RPG 5.3 APG 3.3 3P% 33.3% I got to see DeVries work out this spring and thought he looked healthier than he has in several years. There's no question he's a truly elite shooter, so this might be worth a look for the Warriors.

Round 2 - PIck 55 Tobi Lawal PF Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 17th PPG 12.3 RPG 8.5 APG 0.6 3P% 25% Lawal is a truly elite athlete who will be able to simplify his game at the NBA level in hopes of finding a sustainable niche. The Knicks have minimal frontcourt depth locked in for next year, so he could have an opportunity.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 2 - PIck 56 Kylan Boswell PG Illinois • Sr • 6'1" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 12.3 RPG 4 APG 3 3P% 30.7% Boswell is powerful and very pliable on both ends of the floor. He would be a philosophical fit in Chicago, and if he can find his jumper again, he could prove to be an NBA player.

From From Boston Celtics Round 2 - PIck 57 Jack Kayil SG Germany • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 7.7 RPG 2.2 APG 2.8 SPG 1.4 3P% 35.4 Kayil was believed to be on his way to Gonzaga but now appears intent to stay in the draft. He's a versatile guard with on/off ball versatility and well-rounded skill set.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 2 - PIck 58 Nick Boyd PG Wisconsin • Sr • 6'1" / 177 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 20.7 RPG 3.8 APG 4.3 3P% 36.5% The Pelicans have 10 guaranteed deals already on the books for next season and hold four team options. The one spot they could use more depth is at the point, and Boyd provides an ultra-solid, battle-tested option.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 2 - PIck 59 Bryce Hopkins SF St. John's • Sr • 6'6" / 219 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.6 RPG 6.2 APG 1.9 3P% 36.3% Hopkins' strength and physicality, coupled with the gains he made with his skill and shooting this year, give him a pretty rare overlap of attributes as a combo forward. Minnesota doesn't necessarily have anyone like that on their roster and numerous expiring contracts to replace.