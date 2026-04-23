AJ Dybantsa has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced Thursday. The decision comes after the BYU standout produced one of the best scoring seasons by a one-and-done prospect in college basketball history. The 6-foot-9 forward is the projected No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft and departs BYU after earning first-team All-American honors from CBS Sports.

Dybantsa finished the 2025-26 campaign averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 51% from the floor. He led the nation in scoring and helped BYU to a 23-12 record. He led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to Texas.

Dybantsa produced plenty of memorable moments during his lone season with the Cougars. In his Big 12 Tournament debut, he scored 40 points in a win over Kansas State, breaking Kevin Durant's record for most points by a freshman in tournament history. That performance marked his second outing with at least 40 points.

In his final game at BYU, he recorded his first and only college double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds. The 35 points are the third most by a freshman in NCAA Tournament history, behind Darius Acuff Jr. (36) and De'Aaron Fox (39).

While Dybantsa is currently the favorite to go No. 1 this summer, the top of the draft remains unsettled. Other contenders include Duke's Cameron Boozer and Kansas' Darryn Peterson. North Carolina's Caleb Wilson also projects as a top-four pick.

AJ Dybantsa's NBA Draft projection

Dybantsa ranks No. 1 in the 2026 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. CBS Sports draft analyst Adam Finkelstein referred to Dybantsa as a forward with "elite physical tools."

"Dybantsa finishes his college career as the odds on favorite to be the number one overall pick," Finkelstein wrote. "He's a jumbo wing who is 6-foot-9 with a better than 7-foot wingspan. He's athletic with an elastic body type, capable of creating his own shot at virtually any point, and the leading scorer in college basketball. He's simultaneously made notable gains with his passing, finishing through contact at the rim, and even his three-point shooting."

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 10, which should paint a clearer picture of who will go No. 1 this summer. The Wizards, Pacers and Nets have the best odds equally (14%) to earn the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Jazz and Kings (11.5%).

Impact on BYU

Since BYU coach Kevin Young took over in the 2024 offseason, he has helped land elite recruiting classes. Last summer, BYU saw Egor Dёmin go No. 8 overall to the Nets, which was the second-highest selection in program history. Shawn Bradley (1993) and Mel Hutchins (1951) both were drafted No. 2 overall. There's a strong possibility Dybantsa could be the first No. 1 overall pick in program history.

Player Year Pick number Shawn Bradley 1993 No. 2 Mel Hutchins 1951 No. 2 Egor Dёmin 2025 No. 8 Rafael Araujo 2004 No. 8 Jimmer Fredette 2011 No. 10

With Dybantsa and Richie Saunders departing the program this offseason, BYU will have to replace two of its top scorers. Star guard Robert Wright III entered the transfer portal but elected to return to school after visiting Kentucky. BYU will also welcome five-star forward Bruce Branch III next season, who could be a potential lottery pick in 2027.

Additionally, BYU added three players via the transfer portal: Collin Chandler (Kentucky), Tyler Betsey (Syracuse) and Jake Wahlin (Clemson). Chandler initially signed with BYU out of high school but followed Mark Pope from BYU to Kentucky after completing his LDS mission. Chandler was Kentucky's top 3-point shooter this past season and should have an expanded role at BYU.