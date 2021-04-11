The Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Amway Center. The Magic are 17-35 overall and 10-17 at home, while Milwaukee is 32-20 overall and 14-12 on the road. The Bucks are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games playing on one day's rest. The Magic, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss.

The Bucks are 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams in Orlando. Milwaukee is favored by nine-points in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Bucks:

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Magic vs. Bucks over-under: 224.5 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -380, Magic +310

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando dropped its fourth straight decision on Friday, falling 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. Terrence Ross scored 24 point in the loss.

Ross leads the Magic with 16.4 points and 2.3 assists per game, while Khem Birch pulls down 5.1 rebounds per outing. The Magic score 104.6 points per game, while allowing 111.3 defensively. Orlando, which shoots an NBA-worst 43.1 percent from the field, is in the cellar of the Southeast Division -- 10.5 games behind Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, falling 127-119 for a third straight loss. Jordan Nwora scored 24 points with six rebounds, and Jeff Teague added 19 points and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), which is doubtful Sunday, leads the Bucks with 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Bucks score an NBA-best 118.9 points per game and allow 112.6 defensively. Milwaukee leads the Central Division by 7.5 games over Indiana.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.