Celtics vs. 76ers score: Game 7 live updates as Philly tries to complete comeback

It's do or die in Boston on Saturday night as the Celtics and 76ers face off in the first Game 7 of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Celtics had a 3-1 lead in the series, but the 76ers have rattled off two consecutive wins to force Saturday's win-or-go-home game. Saturday's winner advances to face the Knicks in the second round.

This marks the record ninth Game 7 in what's become a lopsided playoff history between the rivals. Boston is 6-2 in those Game 7s, most recently winning in 2023, when Jayson Tatum went off for 51 points and set the all-time Game 7 scoring record. This time around, however, the Celtics will have to do it without Tatum, who was declared out a little less than two hours before tip-off. Tatum was listed as questionable with left knee stiffness earlier Saturday after checking out in the third quarter of Game 6 with an apparent left leg injury. Tatum missed the first 62 games of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season.

The Celtics had a halftime lead in Game 5 as they looked to close out the series, but they were outscored by 36 in the six quarters after. Without Tatum, the Celtics will rely on Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White for more offense.

The Sixers, meanwhile, came into the series as heavy underdogs and are now on the verge of advancing to the second round. Joel Embiid, who missed the first three games of the series while recovering from an appendectomy, was key in the last two victories and is averaging 26 points per game in the series.

Follow along with CBS Sports for live updates of Saturday night's Game 7.