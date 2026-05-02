Celtics vs. 76ers score: Game 7 live updates as Philly tries to complete comeback

The 76ers are trying to complete a 3-1 comeback against the Celtics, and Saturday's winner advances to face the Knicks

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It's do or die in Boston on Saturday night as the Celtics and 76ers face off in the first Game 7 of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Celtics had a 3-1 lead in the series, but the 76ers have rattled off two consecutive wins to force Saturday's win-or-go-home game. Saturday's winner advances to face the Knicks in the second round.

This marks the record ninth Game 7 in what's become a lopsided playoff history between the rivals. Boston is 6-2 in those Game 7s, most recently winning in 2023, when Jayson Tatum went off for 51 points and set the all-time Game 7 scoring record. This time around, however, the Celtics will have to do it without Tatum, who was declared out a little less than two hours before tip-off. Tatum was listed as questionable with left knee stiffness earlier Saturday after checking out in the third quarter of Game 6 with an apparent left leg injury. Tatum missed the first 62 games of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season.

The Celtics had a halftime lead in Game 5 as they looked to close out the series, but they were outscored by 36 in the six quarters after. Without Tatum, the Celtics will rely on Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White for more offense. 

The Sixers, meanwhile, came into the series as heavy underdogs and are now on the verge of advancing to the second round. Joel Embiid, who missed the first three games of the series while recovering from an appendectomy, was key in the last two victories and is averaging 26 points per game in the series.

Follow along with CBS Sports for live updates of Saturday night's Game 7.

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Paul George expected to play through illness

The Sixers downgraded Paul George's status to "probable" due to illness on Saturday, but he's going to try to play through what's ailing him, according to coach Nick Nurse.

"We're expecting him to give it a shot," Nurse told reporters pregame, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick.

Nurse said that George was "not feeling well" when he woke up this morning.

If George isn't himself and/or can't handle heavy minutes in Game 7, it's a big deal for Philadelphia. Playoff P has been stellar in this series, especially on the defensive end. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, though, so don't expect the Sixers to find much sympathy in Boston.

 
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Celtics star Jayson Tatum out for Game 7

Well, this changes things:

Jayson Tatum out for Celtics' pivotal Game 7 vs. 76ers with 'left knee stiffness'
Sam Quinn
Jayson Tatum out for Celtics' pivotal Game 7 vs. 76ers with 'left knee stiffness'

The Boston Celtics were without Jayson Tatum for most of the regular season, and they exceeded all expectations. That, however, doesn't mean the Celtics are in a comfortable position now. The Sixers have found a rhythm on both ends in the past couple of games, and Boston has not had much flow to its offense.

You can't count the Celtics out. But you can't feel great about the situation they're in, either.

 
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Jayson Tatum injury update

Tatum was downgraded to questionable by the Celtics just hours ahead of Game 7 with "left knee stiffness." Tatum, who missed most of the regular season after tearing his right Achilles in last year's playoffs, appeared to be injured in the Game 6 loss on Thursday. 

After Game 6, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said Tatum would play in Game 7, and he was not featured on the Celtics' initial injury report. However, his status is now in question, and obviously would be a big blow for the Celtics.
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