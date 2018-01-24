Celtics vs. Clippers: Picks from advanced computer model on 60-44 NBA roll

The suddenly struggling Boston Celtics will look to get back on track Wednesday night when they visit the surging Los Angeles Clippers. Boston still leads the Eastern Conference with a 34-14 record despite four straight losses, including Tuesday's 108-107 defeat to the Lakers. The Clippers have lost two straight following a five-game win streak.



The Clippers are listed as one-point favorites, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 217.



The model knows the Celtics had a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter Tuesday before Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma led a comeback. He hit two 3-pointers and assisted on a Larry Nance Jr. dunk to put the Lakers back in control for good.



Kyrie Irving had 33 points and four assists, but the difference came on the backboards, where the Celtics lost the rebounding battle by 20.



Still, the Celtics are on an 11-3 run against the spread in road games against winning teams and 17-8 ATS on the road overall.



They will look to get back on track against a Clippers club that has taken a small step back following its five-game win streak.



Blake Griffin had a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Clippers in their loss to the Timberwolves, but Los Angeles allowed a short-handed Minnesota team, which was without Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford, to make 33 free throws. Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points and Jeff Teague had 30.



Going in the Clippers' favor: the favorite is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series and Los Angeles has covered seven of its last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents.



