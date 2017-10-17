Cleveland Cavs vs. Boston Celtics odds: Advanced computer model picks spread
SportsLine's computer model simulated Celtics vs. Cavs 10,000 times with surprising results
The 2017-18 NBA season kicks off on Tuesday night with the Boston Celtics visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are 3.5 point favorites, down a half-point from where the line opened, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5, down four from an open of 216.5.
The money line is Cavs -170, meaning you'd need to bet $170 on the Cavaliers to win $100.
Before you make any bets on the NBA's opening night, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
It's been crushing football. The model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season.
Now, the model has examined every match-up, every player, and every trend in Cavaliers-Celtics and locked in against the spread, Over-Under, and money line picks.
We can tell you that while 62 percent of the public says Over 212.5 hits, the computer says it's much closer to a coin flip. In fact, the Over is only hitting in 54 percent of simulations, so tread cautiously.
However, SportsLine's model is all over one side of the spread.
The model knows Cavs forward LeBron James may sit out Tuesday's game with an ankle injury. He participated in the morning shoot-around and will be a game-time decision. Not having James would be a blow to the Cavs since he averaged 26.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. That's a lot of lost production. And even if he does play, James won't be at full strength.
But just because James sits or is limited doesn't mean the Cavs can't cover, especially a 3.5-point line at home on opening night.
Cleveland has newly-signed Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. They also still have Kevin Love, who averaged a double-double last season.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are also deep. SportsLine is calling for a strong 24-point performance from new Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who makes his return to Cleveland. Gordon Hayward and Al Horford will also turn in buzz-worthy performances on NBA's opening night.
So what side of Celtics-Cavs should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point spread winner of Cavaliers-Celtics, all from the model that crushed NFL last season, and find out.
