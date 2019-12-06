Clippers vs. Bucks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from advanced computer

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 19-3 overall and 9-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 16-6 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Bucks are going for their 14th consecutive victory. Milwaukee is on its longest winning streak since the 1973-74 season. Milwaukee has not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah. The Clippers are quite hot themselves, having won nine of their past 10 games. Milwaukee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Clippers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Bucks vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Bucks made easy work of Detroit on Wednesday and took a 127-103 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 92-72 advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and nine rebounds, his 13th game of at least 30 points this season. The the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player is averaging 31.0 points per game and 13.2 rebounds. He ranks second in the NBA in scoring and fourth in rebounds.

The Bucks defeated the Clippers on Nov. 6, 129-124. Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 16 rebounds in that meeting. The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard in that game and Paul George was still out as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Los Angeles' and Portland's game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Clippers turned on the jets in the second half with 55 points in the117-97 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Clippers was Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points along with nine boards. George scored 25 points, making six of seven 3-point attempts.

The Bucks come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.4. The Clippers rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 49 on average.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.