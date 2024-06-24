Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.0 APG 0.9 3P% 38.7% We said last week that Atlanta was trending away from Sarr, and now that has become the assumption of most. Risacher and Clingan look like the options right now, although a trade is still a possibility. Risacher gives them a budding big wing with a three-and-D archetype. -- Finkelstein

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.6 RPG 4.5 APG 1.0 BPG 1.5 The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end. -- Boone

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard's draft ceiling likely starts with this pick. The Rockets will have to decide if they want to keep this pick or trade it for a win-now player. Sheppard is one of the best shooters in this class and if the Rockets keep this pick, he could serve as the point guard of the future. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 4 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary. -- Boone

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.0 3P% 27.3% Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite? How front offices answer that question will determine his future — but he's clearly dripping with upside that should be intriguing for the 14-win Pistons if Buzeliz is still available at this point in the draft. -- Parrish

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% The Hornets can't afford a miss here, and Knecht is as close to a sure thing as there is in this year's lottery. As a knock-down, movement shooter, he'll space the floor for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller at the very least, and if Knecht continues his growth in creation and attacking closeouts, he can be much more than that. -- Ward-Henninger

Round 1 - Pick 7 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% The Trail Blazers really need a wing but they could also use some frontcourt depth. With Clingan available at No. 7, it would allow Portland to pivot to the best available player while also addressing a need. Clingan will be a defensive anchor in the NBA and will bring great size and winning intangibles to the team that selects him. Like most young big men, the UConn product has a wealth of potential and a lot of room to develop and grow as a player. -- Branham

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% With the Spurs going with a wing at No. 4, Dillingham is the perfect selection with their other lottery pick. I ranked Dillingham No. 1 overall on my personal big board because he has the goods to be an elite guard in the NBA. Yes, there are concerns about his height and defense, but when in doubt, pick a Kentucky guard. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class to get back to the playoffs, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Jazz could use a player of Williams' caliber and drafting him near the end of the lottery is tremendous value. When you watch the film from his freshman season at Colorado, there's reason to believe that if he puts more weight on his lengthy frame -- like his older brother Jalen Williams did during his first two seasons in the NBA -- he can be the best two-way player in his class. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.5 3P% 30.6% The Bulls are cracking on the door of the playoffs and could use a point guard to help alleviate some ball-handling responsibilities off of star guard Coby White. Topic is a sizey playmaker who sets the table for the offense and would be the best available here while also fitting a need for the Bulls. -- Branham

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 0.9 3P% 31.6% Salaun's draft range is a mixed bag. CBS Sports has Salaun going as high as No. 8 to the Spurs and as low as No. 17 to the Lakers. He was mocked to OKC a handful of times by other outlets. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.0 3P% 24% Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair tends to shy away from drafting teenagers, but Holland should be the exception if he falls this fall. Holland's athleticism is evident, but his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball. -- Salerno

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% The Trail Blazers aren't exactly hurting for promising young guards. But if Collier is around at No. 14, it may be tough to pass on a player with his upside. After missing roughly a month with a hand injury, Collier returned to average 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.2% shooting over USC's final 11 games. Included were plenty of glimpses of why he finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 1 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. -- Cobb

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% McCain is a relentless worker who can play either guard spot, and he rebounds well for his size. McCain's defense isn't yet a strength, but his offensive upside makes up for it. He hit 16 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc in Duke's four NCAA Tournament games, and his personality seems like a natural fit with the Heat culture. -- Cobb

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a ultra-solid plug-and-play wing who could give them some needed wing depth and additional floor spacing around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. A back-up point guard is also a possibility here. -- Finkelstein

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% With JJ Redick in place as the coach and the Lakers seemingly locked in on bringing in Bronny later in the draft, L.A. signals its intentions to remain competitive around LeBron with a win-now piece in Zach Edey, who can be a depth piece at center right away. Edey is coming off back-to-back player of the year seasons at Purdue. -- Boone

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery. -- Boone

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Toronto ranked 27th out of 30 NBA teams in 3-point field-goal percentage this season, which is something Furphy could improve in time. The guard is young and a work in progress after only becoming a starter midseason at Kansas. But he's undeniably talented and a sensible option for a Toronto franchise rebuilding. -- Parrish

Round 1 - Pick 20 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington was a popular pick at No. 20 by other media outlets. Carrington has been one of the biggest risers throughout this process. -- Salerno

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center. -- Salerno

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Tyler Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too. -- Boone

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick. Ware could serve as a valuable backup center for the Bucks. -- Salerno

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% If they don't look at a center here, Dunn fits their Tom Thibodeau to a tee. He is a high-level athlete, was one of the best defenders in college basketball, and even played his high school basketball in Long Island. -- Finkelstein

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% Miami unearthed a gem in signing George, who came from Switzerland as an unheralded prospect. He developed into a key part of the Hurricanes' rotation as the season progressed, with his 3-point shooting becoming an impressive asset. He also ranked as Miami's top defender, per evanmiya.com, which makes him an appealing two-way wing prospect. -- Cobb

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Christie SG Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.1% With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills. -- Boone

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% He could, and probably should, be off the board by here. If not, he makes a lot of sense for Minnesota given his ability to space the ball and make quick decision in a supportive role, especially since he reportedly had a great workout for the TWolves. -- Finkelstein

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes is another one who could already be gone, but he's not expected to slip past the Nuggets here. The athletic big man returned to Dayton for his junior year, made notable strides with his shooting, and should now be in the first-round as a result. -- Finkelstein

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% There might not be a star here, but in Filipowski I feel confident there's a capable stretch big. He became an offensive hub at Duke in two seasons as a capable passer and defender to go with his shooting ability. -- Boone