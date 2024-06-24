The week of NBA Draft is finally here. After months of deliberation among perhaps one of the most interesting draft classes in the 21st century, we are closer to getting the answers to some of the most pressing questions surrounding the sport. Another wrinkle: The NBA Draft is a two-day event for the first time, giving teams more opportunities to make trades during the draft.
The Atlanta Hawks made a shocking jump from the mid-lottery to the No. 1 overall pick last month, but it's still unclear who the team is targeting. French big man Alex Sarr has been the consensus top pick for the last few months, but according to the latest reports, Atlanta could be deciding between UConn's Donovan Clingan or French forward Zaccharie Risacher if they keep the selection.
We decided to look at 11 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and Yahoo to create our own mock draft listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. There is a mutual consensus among draft analysts on who will be taken with the first few picks, but after that, it's a free-for-all.
If you want to see who CBS Sports experts Kyle Boone, Adam Finkelstein, David Cobb, Travis Branham, Gary Parrish, Colin Ward-Henninger, and yours truly are mocking to your favorite team(s), the link for each mock is below. If you don't like mock drafts and rather see who the best players from this class will be in 10-15 years, Matt Norlander's big board may be for you.
Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn later this week.
Round 1 - Pick 1
We said last week that Atlanta was trending away from Sarr, and now that has become the assumption of most. Risacher and Clingan look like the options right now, although a trade is still a possibility. Risacher gives them a budding big wing with a three-and-D archetype. -- Finkelstein
Round 1 - Pick 2
The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end. -- Boone
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Sheppard's draft ceiling likely starts with this pick. The Rockets will have to decide if they want to keep this pick or trade it for a win-now player. Sheppard is one of the best shooters in this class and if the Rockets keep this pick, he could serve as the point guard of the future. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 4
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary. -- Boone
Round 1 - Pick 5
Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite? How front offices answer that question will determine his future — but he's clearly dripping with upside that should be intriguing for the 14-win Pistons if Buzeliz is still available at this point in the draft. -- Parrish
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
The Hornets can't afford a miss here, and Knecht is as close to a sure thing as there is in this year's lottery. As a knock-down, movement shooter, he'll space the floor for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller at the very least, and if Knecht continues his growth in creation and attacking closeouts, he can be much more than that. -- Ward-Henninger
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
The Trail Blazers really need a wing but they could also use some frontcourt depth. With Clingan available at No. 7, it would allow Portland to pivot to the best available player while also addressing a need. Clingan will be a defensive anchor in the NBA and will bring great size and winning intangibles to the team that selects him. Like most young big men, the UConn product has a wealth of potential and a lot of room to develop and grow as a player. -- Branham
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
With the Spurs going with a wing at No. 4, Dillingham is the perfect selection with their other lottery pick. I ranked Dillingham No. 1 overall on my personal big board because he has the goods to be an elite guard in the NBA. Yes, there are concerns about his height and defense, but when in doubt, pick a Kentucky guard. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 9
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Grizzlies need a win-now type player from this class to get back to the playoffs, and Carter fits that bill perfectly. Carter is a tough-nosed defender who can rebound at a high level. His testing numbers at the NBA Draft Combine were among the best in his class. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 10
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
The Jazz could use a player of Williams' caliber and drafting him near the end of the lottery is tremendous value. When you watch the film from his freshman season at Colorado, there's reason to believe that if he puts more weight on his lengthy frame -- like his older brother Jalen Williams did during his first two seasons in the NBA -- he can be the best two-way player in his class. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 11
The Bulls are cracking on the door of the playoffs and could use a point guard to help alleviate some ball-handling responsibilities off of star guard Coby White. Topic is a sizey playmaker who sets the table for the offense and would be the best available here while also fitting a need for the Bulls. -- Branham
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Salaun's draft range is a mixed bag. CBS Sports has Salaun going as high as No. 8 to the Spurs and as low as No. 17 to the Lakers. He was mocked to OKC a handful of times by other outlets. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 13
Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair tends to shy away from drafting teenagers, but Holland should be the exception if he falls this fall. Holland's athleticism is evident, but his defensive potential intrigues me. He has quick hands and tends to get into passing lanes while defending off the ball. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
The Trail Blazers aren't exactly hurting for promising young guards. But if Collier is around at No. 14, it may be tough to pass on a player with his upside. After missing roughly a month with a hand injury, Collier returned to average 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.2% shooting over USC's final 11 games. Included were plenty of glimpses of why he finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 1 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. -- Cobb
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
McCain is a relentless worker who can play either guard spot, and he rebounds well for his size. McCain's defense isn't yet a strength, but his offensive upside makes up for it. He hit 16 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc in Duke's four NCAA Tournament games, and his personality seems like a natural fit with the Heat culture. -- Cobb
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Da Silva is a ultra-solid plug-and-play wing who could give them some needed wing depth and additional floor spacing around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. A back-up point guard is also a possibility here. -- Finkelstein
Round 1 - Pick 17
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
With JJ Redick in place as the coach and the Lakers seemingly locked in on bringing in Bronny later in the draft, L.A. signals its intentions to remain competitive around LeBron with a win-now piece in Zach Edey, who can be a depth piece at center right away. Edey is coming off back-to-back player of the year seasons at Purdue. -- Boone
Round 1 - Pick 18
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery. -- Boone
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Toronto ranked 27th out of 30 NBA teams in 3-point field-goal percentage this season, which is something Furphy could improve in time. The guard is young and a work in progress after only becoming a starter midseason at Kansas. But he's undeniably talented and a sensible option for a Toronto franchise rebuilding. -- Parrish
Round 1 - Pick 20
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Carrington was a popular pick at No. 20 by other media outlets. Carrington has been one of the biggest risers throughout this process. -- Salerno
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Missi is one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his skill set as a rim runner and shot blocker who is also very fluid with his movements. Missi isn't going to knock down a ton of jumpers and 3-pointers in the NBA, but his athleticism can fill a need for a Pelicans team in need of a backup center. -- Salerno
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Tyler Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too. -- Boone
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
After an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he turned his career around and put himself back in the conversation as a first-round pick. Ware could serve as a valuable backup center for the Bucks. -- Salerno
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
If they don't look at a center here, Dunn fits their Tom Thibodeau to a tee. He is a high-level athlete, was one of the best defenders in college basketball, and even played his high school basketball in Long Island. -- Finkelstein
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
Miami unearthed a gem in signing George, who came from Switzerland as an unheralded prospect. He developed into a key part of the Hurricanes' rotation as the season progressed, with his 3-point shooting becoming an impressive asset. He also ranked as Miami's top defender, per evanmiya.com, which makes him an appealing two-way wing prospect. -- Cobb
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills. -- Boone
Round 1 - Pick 27
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
He could, and probably should, be off the board by here. If not, he makes a lot of sense for Minnesota given his ability to space the ball and make quick decision in a supportive role, especially since he reportedly had a great workout for the TWolves. -- Finkelstein
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Holmes is another one who could already be gone, but he's not expected to slip past the Nuggets here. The athletic big man returned to Dayton for his junior year, made notable strides with his shooting, and should now be in the first-round as a result. -- Finkelstein
Round 1 - Pick 29
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
There might not be a star here, but in Filipowski I feel confident there's a capable stretch big. He became an offensive hub at Duke in two seasons as a capable passer and defender to go with his shooting ability. -- Boone
Round 1 - Pick 30
Shooting is a requisite for the newly crowned NBA champs and with Al Horford now 38 years old and Kristaps Porzingis' durability always in question, Smith gives them another shooting big, with underrated athleticism, to develop. -- Finkelstein