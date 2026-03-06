Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, hours after the Suns' 105-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls, per a police statement obtained by 12News in Phoenix.

Brooks, 30, was pulled over at 2 a.m. for an undisclosed reason and arrested for DUI. He was taken to Maricopa County Jail, where he was booked and then released at 3:30 a.m.

"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information," the Suns said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Brooks is currently out of the Suns' lineup due to a fractured left hand that required surgery, which he suffered on Feb. 21. He is expected to miss the entire month of March. The Suns are battling for a top-six seed in the Western Conference in hopes of avoiding the Play-In Tournament, but have slipped two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and have significant injury concerns with Brooks' absence and center Mark Williams' foot injury.

If Brooks were to plead guilty to the DUI charge, it would likely bring a suspension from the league. In 2023, Devonte' Graham pleaded guilty to DWI while playing for the San Antonio Spurs and was given a two-game suspension. A potential suspension would add two games onto Brooks' injury absence, as he wouldn't serve that suspension until he was cleared to play.

Brooks is in the midst of a career year with the Suns, averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 44.0/34.3/85.6 shooting splits. His stellar play has been a big reason why the Suns have surprised the league and been a legitimate playoff contender in the West this year after moving on from the failed Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal experiment. Brooks was acquired in the trade that sent Durant to the Houston Rockets.

However, for a Phoenix team already sputtering a bit in his absence, Brooks' arrest and the potential for a suspension adds to a rough past few weeks for a team that has seen a promising season turn south.