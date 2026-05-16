Donovan Mitchell has never missed the playoffs. He's also never made the conference finals. That remained true Friday when the Detroit Pistons crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-94, in Game 6 of their second-round series to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday.

Mitchell wasn't the only Cavalier at fault Friday, but his no-show was the biggest reason why Cleveland lost at home for the first time in the playoffs, and highlighted not only his inconsistent play this postseason, but his Game 6 misery. Mitchell has now lost six consecutive Game 6s, including four close-out games, dating back to his time with the Jazz in the 2020 bubble.

In 37 minutes, Mitchell had more shots than points and as many turnovers as assists, and the Cavaliers were outscored by 25 -- the worst plus/minuts of anyone on the team. His final line: 18 points on 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers. This was the third time in 13 playoff games he's been held under 20 points and the third time he's shot worst than 40%.

"I can't dwell on it, you know what I mean? I missed shots tonight. Do I think some of them were tougher shots that I could have gotten better [looks]? Sure. But I could say that about every game. I'm not here to look at the fact that I missed shots," Mitchell told reporters. "It's just the overall force and impact of the game. Tonight I missed shots. I've been making them most every game this series and tonight I didn't. I'm not worried about that. It's more so everything else."

"But yeah, we missed an opportunity," Mitchell continued. "But we can't do anything about it. We gotta go out there and win on the road."

Mitchell's inconsistent series

Mitchell was all over the map in the first round against the Toronto Raptors, but let's stick to this series versus the Pistons. Here's a look at Mitchell's game-by-game numbers:

Game 1: 23 points (9 of 19 FG, 4 of 10 3FG), four rebounds, two assists, three turnovers

23 points (9 of 19 FG, 4 of 10 3FG), four rebounds, two assists, three turnovers Game 2: 31 points (11 of 24 FG, 2 of 9 3FG), six rebounds, three assists, two turnovers

31 points (11 of 24 FG, 2 of 9 3FG), six rebounds, three assists, two turnovers Game 3: 35 points (13 of 24 FG, 2 of 8 3FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, three turnovers

35 points (13 of 24 FG, 2 of 8 3FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, three turnovers Game 4: 43 points (13 of 26 FG, 4 of 12 3FG), five rebounds, two assists, one turnover

43 points (13 of 26 FG, 4 of 12 3FG), five rebounds, two assists, one turnover Game 5: 21 points (7 of 18 FG, 1 of 8 3FG), four rebounds, three assists, two turnovers

21 points (7 of 18 FG, 1 of 8 3FG), four rebounds, three assists, two turnovers Game 6: 18 points (6 of 20 FG, 2 of 6 3FG), four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers

Series averages: 28.5 points (45% FG, 28.3% 3FG), 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 turnovers

Even within games, Mitchell has been up and down. In Game 4, he had four points on 1 of 8 shooting in the first half and 39 points on 12 of 18 shooting in the second half.

Ausar Thompson, one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league, deserves a ton of credit for the work he's done to slow down Mitchell. He's been shadowing him all series and using his length, athleticism and physicality to make Mitchell fight for everything, even just to catch the ball sometimes. Notably, on the very first possession of Game 6, Mitchell was called for an offensive foul for trying to shed Thompson.

Per the NBA's tracking data, Thompson had guarded Mitchell on 117 possessions in the first five games of this series, and Mitchell scored 15 points on 4 of 19 shooting, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range, and has turned the ball over three times. Tracking data can be wonky at times, but those numbers are stark.

Mitchell, to no surprise, said he hasn't been bothered by Thompson, nor does he feel worn down from dealing with the constant pressure. However, it's worth noting that his last two showings have been his worst of the series. And, outside of Game 4, he's shooting 32.4% in the fourth quarter, including 3 of 13 in the last two games.

Regardless of individual matchups, Mitchell has also really struggled to finish at the rim this series and has been ice-cold from 3-point range. Mitchell says he's just missing shots, and there's truth to that, but the Pistons' physicality has been a real factor.

Period Rim FGA / G Rim FG% 3PA / G 3P% Regular season 4.4 65.6% 8.8 36.4% Pistons series 4 54.2% 8.8 28.3%

Mitchell's Game 6 misery

Mitchell has now lost six consecutive Game 6s, and while he was largely at fault for Friday's defeat, that hasn't always been the case. In fact, he's often been a hard-luck loser. Notably, the Cavaliers lost Game 6 against the Magic in the first round in 2024 despite his 50-point effort, and they lost Game 6 to the Raptors earlier this postseason on an absurd buzzer-beating 3-pointer by RJ Barrett.

Let's take a closer look at Mitchell's Game 6 history.

Year Opponent Close out game? Points FG% Game 7 result 2026 Pistons Yes 18 30% ??? 2026 Raptors Yes 24 42.3% Won 2024 Magic Yes 50 61.1% Won 2022 Mavericks No 23 52.9% Lost 2021 Clippers No 39 44.4% Lost 2020 Nuggets Yes 44 56% Lost

The good news for Mitchell and the Cavs is that they still have another chance, and they already have experience this postseason with a Game 7.

How can Mitchell bounce back in Game 7?

Yes, Thompson has done an excellent job as the primary defender on Mitchell. Yes, Mitchell hasn't shot the ball well even when he's gotten clean looks. And yes, Mitchell's inconsistency has been frustrating. But he's had three 30-point games in this series and is still one of the most talented scorers in the league.

It's not inconceivable that he could have a big night in Game 7 and lead the Cavaliers to victory, but it will take a concerted effort from him and the team -- and perhaps some help from the officials on how the game's called.

"Getting him in the open court more where they can't get their hands on him," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said, when asked how the team can get Mitchell going. "When it's in the halfcourt, it's clutch, grab, hold. We gotta get him in space, in the open court -- kick aheads, kick acrosses, all that. But that was a logjam tonight. All of us, we had a tough time getting free. At the end of the day, that's on us. This is how the game's being called, we have to adjust."

So far in the playoffs, the Cavaliers are 4-1 when Mitchell scores 30-plus points and 3-5 when he does not. He'll likely have to get to that number, and maybe even higher, in order for the Cavaliers to win Game 7 on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.

"Everything you want is on the other side of hard. Nothing good comes easy," Mitchell said. "That's how you have to look at it. We could sit here and dwell on this and carry that into Sunday, but what's that gonna do for us?"