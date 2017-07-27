JaVale McGee will reportedly return to Warriors, continuing champs' big summer

The Warriors brought back yet another piece from their 2016-17 NBA title team on Thursday, reportedly agreeing to terms with free agent center JaVale McGee on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.

McGee also posted what appears to be a celebration video to Instagram after the news broke.

After bouncing around the league for years, the 7-footer found a home in Golden State last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in a limited role off the bench.

McGee also played in 16 games during the Warriors' championship playoff run, even making one start. While coach Steve Kerr is on record saying that he doesn't feel comfortable playing McGee for long stretches, his impact on the game is always noticeable (and usually positive) for the time that he's in.

The signing of McGee continues a banner summer for the NBA champs. They re-signed Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and David West. They also added sharpshooters Omri Casspi and Nick Young to an already daunting lineup.

The team's roster now has the maximum 15 guaranteed contracts, which means the Warriors won't be bringing back free agent guard Ian Clark, who played nearly 15 minutes per game for them last season.