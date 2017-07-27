JaVale McGee will reportedly return to Warriors, continuing champs' big summer
The big man was a big part of the Warriors' championship run last season
The Warriors brought back yet another piece from their 2016-17 NBA title team on Thursday, reportedly agreeing to terms with free agent center JaVale McGee on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.
McGee also posted what appears to be a celebration video to Instagram after the news broke.
After bouncing around the league for years, the 7-footer found a home in Golden State last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in a limited role off the bench.
McGee also played in 16 games during the Warriors' championship playoff run, even making one start. While coach Steve Kerr is on record saying that he doesn't feel comfortable playing McGee for long stretches, his impact on the game is always noticeable (and usually positive) for the time that he's in.
The signing of McGee continues a banner summer for the NBA champs. They re-signed Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and David West. They also added sharpshooters Omri Casspi and Nick Young to an already daunting lineup.
The team's roster now has the maximum 15 guaranteed contracts, which means the Warriors won't be bringing back free agent guard Ian Clark, who played nearly 15 minutes per game for them last season.
-
Report: Thunder hopeful about Westbrook
Oklahoma City has reportedly offered the MVP a five-year extension worth over $200 million
-
Warriors sign player named Cleveland
The Cavs jokes were out in full force after Golden State reportedly agreed to sign Antonius...
-
Report: Kyrie wants to join Knicks badly
New York seems to be at the top of Irving's list of preferred destinations
-
Report: LeBron working out with Bledsoe
Is it just a normal workout, or is LeBron continuing his recruiting efforts?
-
Bosh comments on Irving-James situation
Chris Bosh answered on the spot about the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving situation
-
Report: Irving not returning Cavs' calls
LeBron James is pitching free agents on Cleveland but the Cavs can't even reach Kyrie Irving...
Add a Comment