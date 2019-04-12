Kings, Vlade Divac request an interview with Luke Walton, per report

Luke Walton might not be out of a head coaching job in the NBA for very long.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Sacramento Kings and General Manager Vlade Divac have requested an interview with Walton, who officially parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Walton is Sacramento's top target, per Amick.

Walton's split with the Lakers comes just three days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations of the organization. Johnson announced his resignation prior to the Lakers' season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Walton put together a 98-148 record during his three seasons with the Lakers, who hired him after a very successful stint with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach. Walton even filled in for Steve Kerr during the 2015-16, guiding the Warriors to a 39-4 start before Kerr returned from dealing with health issues.

In addition to Walton, Sacramento is also expected to request permission to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Kings have an opening on the bench as they fired head coach Dave Joerger earlier this week after three seasons and an 98-148 overall record.

"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Divac said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."

After failing to make the playoffs, both the Kings and Lakers were clearly looking to shake things up, and though things didn't necessarily go Walton's way in L.A., he could potentially benefit from a fresh start in Sacramento.