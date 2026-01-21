NBA Rivals Week 2026 features a crosstown showdown on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks. The Nets (12-29) have lost two in a row, most recently a 126-117 defeat to Phoenix on Monday, and seven of their last eight contests. The Knicks (25-18) have dropped four straight, falling to Dallas 114-97 on MLK Day, as both squads are struggling. New York leads the all-time series 118-112.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks have won each of the last 12 meetings between the teams. New York is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Nets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Knicks 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -11.5 at DraftKings Nets vs. Knicks over/under: 220.5 points Nets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -581, Nets +424 Nets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Nets vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Knicks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (220.5 points). The last meeting between these two at MSG in November saw 232 points go on the scoreboard, while each of the last two Nets games have eclipsed the total. The Knicks have no players on Wednesday's injury report as six players are projected to reach double-digits, with two of those going for more than 20 points.

As for Brooklyn, it will get back its second-leading scorer in Cam Thomas after he missed the last game, and he's one of five Nets forecasted to score over 10 points. Both teams struggle in defending the arc, with each ranking among the bottom four in 3-point percentage allowed. SportsLine's advanced model calls for 228 combined points as the Over hits with points to spare and is surpassed in 54% of simulations.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations.

The model has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks.