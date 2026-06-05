Knicks vs. Spurs score: NBA Finals Game 2 live updates as San Antonio looks to even series

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The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night. The Knicks are looking to take a 2-0 series lead after erasing a 14-point deficit and stealing Game 1 and home-court advantage in Wednesday's Game 1. The Knicks, after that Game 1 win, are now favored to win the title, but the Spurs entered as 6.5-point favorites in Game 2 on their home floor.

Jalen Brunson came up clutch for the Knicks in Game 1, scoring 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, scored 26 points in his NBA Finals debut, but he shot 6 for 21 from the floor and admitted afterward he was "bad" in Game 1.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 2 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Friday, June 5

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Friday, June 5 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -6.5 | O/U: 214.5

Will the Knicks take a 2-0 series lead? Or will Wemby and the Spurs get even? Follow along below for updates, analysis and highlights from NBA Finals Game 2.