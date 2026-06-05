This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Knicks vs. Spurs score: NBA Finals Game 2 live updates as San Antonio looks to even series

Can Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs bounce back on Friday? Or will Jalen Brunson and the Knicks carry a 2-0 lead to MSG?

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night. The Knicks are looking to take a 2-0 series lead after erasing a 14-point deficit and stealing Game 1 and home-court advantage in Wednesday's Game 1. The Knicks, after that Game 1 win, are now favored to win the title, but the Spurs entered as 6.5-point favorites in Game 2 on their home floor.

Jalen Brunson came up clutch for the Knicks in Game 1, scoring 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, scored 26 points in his NBA Finals debut, but he shot 6 for 21 from the floor and admitted afterward he was "bad" in Game 1.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 2 info

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, June 5
  • Location: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio
  • TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -6.5 | O/U: 214.5

Will the Knicks take a 2-0 series lead? Or will Wemby and the Spurs get even? Follow along below for updates, analysis and highlights from NBA Finals Game 2.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Jalen Brunson: The New NBA Finals MVP Favorite

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Pressure on Wembanyama and the Spurs to Even the Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Will Jalen Brunson Score 30+ Points Again?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Will Josh Hart Grab 10+ Rebounds in Game 2?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Will Julian Champagnie Hit 4+ Threes Again?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Will Keldon Johnson Get More Minutes in Game 2?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Will Wembanyama Turn Around His Poor Shooting?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Knicks Age, Experience Trumps Spurs Youth in Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Spurs Look to Avoid Devastating 0-2 Hole

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    History Says Knicks Destined to Win 2026 NBA Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Breaking Down Knicks vs. Spurs in NBA Finals Game 2

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Keldon Johnson: From 6th Man to Hardly Seen

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Will the Spurs Bounce Back in a Must-Win Game 2?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Avery's Big Boy Message to Wembanyama

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    What Victor Wembanyama needs to do in Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'Play more like a center'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Spurs Need More From De'Aaron Fox

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Assessing The Knicks' Defensive Gameplan in Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What Adjustments Can San Antonio Make For Game 2?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:33

    Wemby Struggles Down The Stretch in Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NBA Finals: Game 1 Recap

See All NBA Videos