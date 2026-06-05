Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 odds, prediction: NBA Finals pick as San Antonio tries to bounce back

Game 1 of the NBA Finals lived up to expectations, and let's just hope there's more where that came from for the rest of the series. Wednesday's Game 1 was a back-and-forth bout for most of the game, with the Knicks overcoming a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to storm back and take the series opener on the road. Jalen Brunson put on his Superman cape once more in the fourth quarter despite getting hurt on two separate occasions in the first half, and New York managed to make Victor Wembanyama look human.

It's a testament to Mike Brown preparing his team for this matchup, because Wembanyama's size didn't deter the Knicks from outscoring the Spurs in the paint by a 50-42 advantage. This wasn't a case of the Knicks offense dominating, as only Brunson crossed the 20-point threshold, instead it was a defense that held the Spurs to under 100 points for the first time this postseason.

Jalen Brunson's defense looked good in NBA Finals Game 1, but the Spurs need to hunt him more in Game 2 Brad Botkin

For all that talk about the Knicks getting an easy ride to the NBA Finals due to what is typically considered a weaker Eastern Conference, New York certainly silenced those doubts with an impressive performance to open the series.

So what can you expect in Game 2? Here's what you need to know:

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 2 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Friday, June 5

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Friday, June 5 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -6.5 | O/U: 214.5

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 2 prediction

How will the Spurs respond? Wembanyama acknowledged in his postgame press conference that his performance wasn't up to par with what he expects of himself. But if you think he's worried, think again. The Frenchman repeatedly noted he isn't too concerned after that loss, saying "When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I'm not worried. We're going to be so much better. I'm going to be so much better."

So how can the Spurs, specifically Wembanyama (who went an abysmal 6 of 21 from the floor in Game 1), be better? It starts with his shot profile. Wembanyama took nine 3s in Game 1, connecting on just two of them and had just five shot attempts under the basket. That can't happen. With all that size he possesses, the 7-foot-4 center has to assert his dominance in the paint. He can't be forced into becoming just a jump shooter. There were times he looked unsure of himself in how he wanted to attack possessions, and you have to give credit to the Knicks defense there, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson did more than enough to ensure he didn't take control of the game.

Why it's time for the Spurs to start Dylan Harper over De'Aaron Fox Sam Quinn

Aside from Wemby's lackluster offensive game, there's already a potential lineup change Spurs coach Mitch Johnson should be considering. After putting up 16 points off the bench, and igniting San Antonio's offense in the first half, it's probably time to put Dylan Harper in the starting lineup in place of De'Aaron Fox. Harper was one of the bright spots for the Spurs in the loss, while Fox was actively harming San Antonio with his shot selection. If this were earlier in the playoffs, you could argue Johnson should be patient with Fox to see if things change for Game 2, but this is the NBA Finals. The Spurs can't afford another stinker from him. San Antonio really does not walk to walk into Madison Square Garden down 0-2.

I expect Wembanyama to be better, and for the Spurs to try and get him the ball down in the paint so he can try and bait both Towns and Mitchell into foul trouble. We may not get that lineup change from Johnson just yet, so perhaps Fox will turn things around for Game 2 to save his starting spot. If Wemby can, as he said after the game, "play normal," then I think San Antonio ties this up before things shift to New York. The Pick: Spurs -6.5