Knicks vs. Blazers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 10 predictions from advanced computer

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 9-15 overall and 4-6 at home, while New York is 4-19 overall and 1-9 on the road.This will be the second game for Knicks interim coach Mike Miller, who lost his debut vs. Indiana. The Blazers have lost three of their past four games. The Blazers have won the last five meetings with the Knicks. Portland is favored by nine points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 223.

The game between the Blazers and Oklahoma City on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 108-96. One thing holding Portland back was the mediocre play of Carmelo Anthony, who did not have his best game; he played for 35 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-18 shooting.

Portland shot just 36 percent from the field, including 9-of-33 from 3-point range. Damian Lillard scored 26 points, but he was 8-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, New York needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 104-103. Julius Randle split two free throws with 0.1 seconds to play as New York came up short.

The Knicks have the worst record in the NBA and have lost seven games by 20 or more points. They have not won a game since Nov. 18.

Portland is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.5 on average. The Knicks have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average.

