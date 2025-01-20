We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks on MLK Day. New York is 27-16 overall and 13-8 at home, while Atlanta is 22-19 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Hawks have won each of their previous two matchups this season, most recently defeating the Knicks on the road, 108-100, on Dec. 11.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 236 points.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -6.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over/under: 236 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks: -258, Hawks: +210

NYK: The Knicks are 10-9-1 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite



ATL: The Hawks have covered the spread in three straight games



Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off a 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, but New York played without Karl-Anthony Towns, and the four-time All-Star is questionable for Monday as he battles a thumb strain. If Towns can play, that provides New York a significant boost, but Jalen Brunson has continued his emergence as a premier primary scorer and playmaker lately. He's led New York in scoring in five straight games, averaging 33.2 points over that stretch. He's also adding 6.2 assists over that span in a strong starting lineup that also includes Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart (questionable; neck).

The Knicks have the seventh-best scoring offense (117.0 ppg) behind the third-best shooting percentage (49.4%) in the league. The Knicks rank in the top five in shooting percentage on both 2-pointers and 3-pointers, making them a challenging team to defend anywhere on the court. Meanwhile, the Hawks have the third-worst scoring defense (119.0) ppg and have allowed at least 115 points in seven of their last eight games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has already defeated the Knicks twice this season behind a double-double by Trae Young in both contests. The 26-year-old is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists over his two games against New York, and Young is probable (Achilles) for Monday. The three-time All-Star is an elite creator for both himself and others as he leads the NBA in assists (11.8 per game) while adding 23.2 ppg. Young is coming off 28 points and 11 assists against the Celtics on Saturday after scoring 43 points against the Suns on Tuesday.

But the Hawks are more than just a one-man show as Jalen Johnson (19.7 ppg) and De'Andre Hunter (19.3) have been reliable assets. The Hawks have the No. 6 scoring offense (117.2 ppg) with the fourth-most points in the paint (53.4 ppg) this season. If Towns is out, or even playing with his hand less than 100%, the Hawks can attack him and the basket to score inside against a Knicks defense that ranks 19th in paint points allowed per game. See which team to pick here.

