Knicks vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced projection model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 16-13 overall and 9-5 at home, while New York is 7-24 overall and 3-12 on the road. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The Nets have won three of their last four games. The Nets have won four straight and five of the last six meetings with the Knicks.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta on Saturday, 122-112. The Nets won thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-60 deficit. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter after picking up his fifth foul in the third quarter, as the Nets rallied from 18 points down. He has at least 20 points in a career-best seven straight games and 16 of his last 18 outings.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 121-115 to Washington. Julius Randle had a season-high 35 points in addition to five rebounds. He has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.

The Knicks are 3-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. Marcus Morris is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.6 on average. The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

