LeBron James will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Tuesday evening in Madison Square Garden, as James and the Sixers will be in the building as the Knicks receive their 2026 championship rings.

James, who is splitting his time between living in Philly and living in New York, will have an easy commute to the game that won't require the use of the helicopter he's been flying back and forth from his home in New York to the Sixers facility during training camp. That helicopter belongs to Fanatics, the sports merchandise and entertainment company owned by former 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

James' use of the Fanatics helicopter has raised eyebrows and prompted questions about whether James' brand deals to supplement his vet minimum salary in Philly violate any league rules on cap circumvention -- a hot topic after the yearlong investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. On Tuesday, commissioner Adam Silver was asked about that on ESPN and explained why LeBron's use of the Fanatics helicopter is "perfectly appropriate."

"In the case of LeBron and that helicopter, he has a deal with Fanatics. It's perfectly appropriate if part of his deal is they're gonna supply a helicopter to him," Silver said. "I mean, as long as it's just a deal between the Fanatics and LeBron and no team is involved, there's no rules issue there whatsoever."

The question some around the league have is if the Rubin connection between Fanatics and the Sixers does blur those lines. There would have to be some actionable evidence -- like what was found with Kawhi Leonard's deals in L.A. and the Clippers correspondence and dealings with those companies -- to prove that the team was facilitating them or that the Sixers were financing the deal in some way.

As Silver went on to note, players of LeBron's caliber in particular are highly pursued for brand sponsorships and he's "well within his right" to get a lucrative deal that could include use of a company helicopter. What made the Leonard situation particularly cut and dry was the fact that he had those deals that were not only highly lucrative, but also required Leonard to do nothing in return for that money.

James, on the other hand, is a very public face of the various brands he endorses, and given his profile, it would be fairly easy to justify a massive financial commitment (including the use of a helicopter) for his services. That won't stop fans (and other spurned owners from around the league) from crying foul about James' minimum deal in Philly, but from the league's perspective, they'd need a true smoking gun to prove anything about James, the Sixers and any of his brand deals not following league rules.