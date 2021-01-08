The New York Knicks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 5-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Oklahoma City is 3-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Thunder have won the last three meetings between the teams.

New York is favored by two points in the latest Knicks vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 209.5.

Knicks vs. Thunder spread: Knicks -2

Knicks vs. Thunder over-under: 209.5 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the Utah Jazz 112-100 on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive win for New York. The Knicks are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season. Austin Rivers had 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch. He made four 3-point field goals in the final 4:17. Julius Randle totaled 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. New York came back from an 18-point first half deficit.

The Knicks have won five of their past six games overall. New York has already more wins than it did in its first 22 games last season. Elfrid Payton scored 22 points vs. Utah. Frank Ntilikina (knee) is out for Friday's game. Nerlens Noel (ankle) is questionable, and Reggie Bullock and Kevin Knox are listed as probable with knee injuries. The last Knicks win in Oklahoma City was on Nov. 20, 2015.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder edged the Pelicans on Wednesday, 111-110. George Hill's pair of free throws with 12 seconds gave OKC the victory. A final three-point attempt by New Orleans was missed, sealing the win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds and a career-high five steals. The Thunder bench outscored the Pelicans reserves, 40-19.

Darius Bazley double-doubled with 20 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday. Through the first seven games of the season, the Thunder have held opponents to the sixth-fewest free throw attempts per game (19.1) and the fourth-fewest fast break points (11.3). Oklahoma City has a 16-6 record against New York and has won seven of the last eight matchups by an average of 16.1 points per game. With an average age of 24 years and 112 days, OKC has the sixth-youngest roster in the league.

