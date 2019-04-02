Lakers vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer simulation on 69-52 run

Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, with tipoff from the Chesapeake Energy Arena set for 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder own a 2-7 record over the past three weeks, which has caused them to fall to the No. 8 seed in the West. A win on Tuesday night could put them ahead of the Spurs again, which would allow them to avoid a first round matchup with the Warriors. The Lakers haven't been the easy win that many opponents expected lately, as they've surprisingly won four of their last five games while shutting down LeBron James for the season. Oklahoma City is listed as a 12.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 224.5 in the latest Lakers vs Thunder odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 25 on a strong 69-52 run.

The model is well aware of how important home-court advantage is in this matchup.

The model is well aware of how important home-court advantage is in this matchup. The Thunder have been excellent at home this season, boasting a 24-14 record. The Lakers have just a 14-25 record on the road and covered the spread in only 43.6 percent of games away from home.

In addition to home-court advantage, the Thunder should benefit from facing a watered-down version of the Lakers. L.A. just shut LeBron James down for the season, meaning he'll join Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart on the sidelines. The Lakers also may be without Kyle Kuzma, who is questionable and has missed the past two games with an ankle issue.

But just because Oklahoma City has been a force at home doesn't mean it will cover the Thunder vs. Lakers spread.

The model is also well aware that for all the talk of OKC's dominance at home, the Lakers have already beaten the Thunder at Chesapeake once this year, and James didn't play in that game either. The model also knows how much OKC has struggled lately. Not only have the Thunder been losing, but they've been dropping games that Vegas didn't even expect to be close.

They were favored by 12.5 points at home against a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks team their last time out and ended up losing the game outright. A week before that, they were favored by 7.5 against a hapless Memphis Grizzlies team, only to fall by eight points. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has covered the spread in five straight games entering Tuesday's action.

So who wins Thunder vs. Lakers?