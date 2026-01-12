LeBron James will wear a slightly different jersey from the rest of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates for the rest of the 2025-26 season. The NBA legend is set to debut a special-edition 23rd season jersey patch on the upper-right chest of his uniform. James will wear the patch for the first time Monday when the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, and it will remain affixed to his jersey for the remainder of the regular season.

The patch features the text "23 NBA Seasons" and a silhouette of James completing his pregame chalk toss ritual. Behind the silhouette and numerals are colored stripes that represent his three NBA franchises: the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Why introduce the patch now rather than at the beginning of Year 23 for James? It is all about symbolism. James opened his professional career with a road game in Sacramento, and his return to the city provides a meaningful opportunity to commemorate the anniversary. The former Cavalier played his first NBA game against the Kings on Oct. 29. 2003 and scored 25 points with nine assists and six rebounds. The rest, as they say, is history.

Of course, the significance of James' 23rd season is rooted in symbolism, too. The Lakers star has worn the No. 23 jersey for the majority of his career, switching only to No. 6 for his tenure with the Heat and for one season in Los Angeles. He wore No. 23 during both his stints with the Cavaliers.

James is the first player in NBA history to spend 23 seasons in the league. He surpassed Vince Carter (22 seasons) on the all-time leaderboard when he made his campaign debut in November.

Fans and memorabilia collectors will have an opportunity to take home a piece of history, as the patches will be removed from James' jerseys after each game and placed into rare Topps trading cards. With 46 games remaining in the regular season, there will be 46 such cards in circulation.

Year 23 has been an uncharacteristic one for James, whose 21.9 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per contest are the fewest since his rookie year. James also missed opening night for the first time in his career after receiving a sciatica diagnosis, and he sat the first 14 games with the nerve issue in his lower back. While James' longevity is unmatched in NBA history, the facts that he has not played a full 82-game season since 2017-18 and that his production is on the decline raise questions about his future in the league.

James' agent, Rich Paul, said last week that he does not know when the Lakers superstar will retire and said he hopes that this year is not the end of the line. James himself has been noncommittal about setting a timeline for his eventual exit from the NBA.