Retirement is looming for LeBron James, but no one knows when that day will come -- even Rich Paul, his agent and closest professional confidant. The 41-year-old James hasn't ruled out playing another year or two, at least publicly, and is shooting 51.2% from the floor this season, just above his career average, as the Los Angeles Lakers enter Friday night at 23-12 overall, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

"Everyone's like, 'do the farewell,' and it's his last year and this and that," Paul said during this week's "Game Over" podcast. "But like, I don't know what it is, but I hope it is not his last year. I hope it's not his last year, [but] I don't talk to him about it."

James said before the season he has a "timeline" on an announcement, but hasn't revealed that yet. The four-time NBA champion is playing a career-low 33.3 minutes per game, yet is still averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists as one of the Lakers' most important players.

Paul said there's a chance James could extend his career with the Lakers if he's willing to settle into his current role, a secondary option behind Luka Dončić.

"I am a little jaded. Because I made a comment before, I said that, obviously, the ceiling is who he is, or who he has been for his career, but the floor is Karl Malone," Paul said. "If LeBron just decided to set screens and pop... if Deandre Ayton sets a screen, they're going to blitz Luka and make Deandre Ayton make a decision. If LeBron sets the screen, you pretty much have to switch it. Because if you blitz him, now he is short rolling as the decision maker."

James admitted this week that Los Angeles' offense works better through Dončić.

"Luka don't need to bend his game [for me]," James said. "Luka is our franchise for this ballclub. He don't need to bend his game. It's up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out. "We just try to be dynamic and work off of him. We know he is an unbelievable pick-and-roll player, unbelievable shotmaker. He commands the defense. He has four eyes, sometimes six eyes on him. So, it's up to us to put ourselves in the right position. ... It's not a problem for me; it's not an issue for me."

James missed the first month of the season with sciatica while Dončić carried the franchise in his absence. He's averaging a league-leading 33.7 points per game, which is only a step behind his brilliance in 2023-24 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dončić has been exactly what the Lakers have needed alongside James, a player he can eventually pass the torch to upon his exit from the NBA.