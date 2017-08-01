LOOK: 76ers show off new Nike uniforms with advertisement patch
Philadelphia has "new" uniforms with very slight adjustments
The 76ers have had one of the better uniform sets in the NBA for the last few seasons. Their clean red, white and blue style with a retro modern logo is excellent and didn't need much change. The organization and Nike must have agreed, because the Sixers' new uniforms have been released and they are largely the same.
The big differences are a new red shadow surrounding the number on the white and blue jerseys, but also an ad patch in the right corner. Finally, they've added the words "Brotherly Love" in script toward the bottom of the jersey, but won't be very visible with jerseys typically being tucked in.
These are only the first two Philadelphia jerseys in a set of four. With the switch to Nike, all NBA teams will have at least four jerseys to choose from. These two are the "Icon" and "Association" versions, also known as the classic home and away. It'll be interesting to see what the Sixers choose to use as their next two. One option is a red alternate that's been in their rotation the last few years, but that still leaves them one jersey short of four, so fans can be excited about something new in the future.
