LOOK: Shaq drops a LaVar Ball diss track
Shaq doesn't like LaVar Ball and makes sure everybody knows about it
Shaq likes to rap. He infamously dropped a freestyle dissing Kobe Bryant after he won a title in Miami and he spent a lot of time in the recording booth throughout his career. The funny part is that his diss tracks are typically not terrible. His most recent target has been the always outspoken LaVar Ball.
Shaq isn't a fan of Ball and he made that well known in his diss track. The funniest line he drops is "I've been doing this a long time when you was averaging two points riding the pine," which is just very Shaq.
Shaq has never had issues stepping up to people he isn't fond of, but a diss rap is certainly the most entertaining way to respond to someone as attention hungry as Ball. He'll surely respond at some point. Probably in a rap himself to prove that he's just as good a rapper as Shaq, but it will somehow cost $200.
