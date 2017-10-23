Lost on the Eric Bledsoe saga? These tweets will help you catch up
Eric Bledsoe is going to be traded at some point and these tweets will explain how it got here
Eric Bledsoe is likely going to be traded sooner rather than later. The Suns point guard doesn't seem happy in Phoenix and the organization confirmed that they are indeed ready to move on from him after a Sunday night tweet told them he wanted out.
The Suns started the season 0-3, capped off by 40-point loss to the Clippers, and the veterans in Phoenix looked like they had already chosen to quit on the team. Late Sunday, Bledsoe sent out a tweet that read like a trade demand.
Shortly after Bledsoe's tweet, Suns coach Earl Watson was fired. On Monday, Bledsoe met with the Suns and was sent home from the team. He didn't seem to be too disappointed about it, however, and sent out another tweet shortly after the news broke.
The Suns' problems have been brewing for a long time, but the issues with Bledsoe felt fresh and new. One local Suns reporter said that Bledsoe put in a trade request as early as last offseason. This is just the moment everything finally came to a head.
Eventually the Suns confirmed that they had indeed sent Bledsoe home and were looking to move him. Why were they moving so quickly on it? Reportedly, Bledsoe told the Suns his tweet was in relation to him being at a hair salon. Phoenix didn't buy it.
Now, multiple teams, including the Bucks, Knicks, and Nuggets, have all been linked to Bledsoe.
It sounds like a free-for-all to get Bledsoe. The Suns might be able to salvage some leverage for a trade on that alone, but will trading away a disgruntled vet fix their culture? Jared Dudley to the rescue!
Some teams that haven't even been linked to the Suns and Bledsoe should at least considering giving Phoenix a call. Check out our CBS 10 trade ideas we think the Suns should consider.
