Lost on the Eric Bledsoe saga? These tweets will help you catch up

Eric Bledsoe is likely going to be traded sooner rather than later. The Suns point guard doesn't seem happy in Phoenix and the organization confirmed that they are indeed ready to move on from him after a Sunday night tweet told them he wanted out.

The Suns started the season 0-3, capped off by 40-point loss to the Clippers, and the veterans in Phoenix looked like they had already chosen to quit on the team. Late Sunday, Bledsoe sent out a tweet that read like a trade demand.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Shortly after Bledsoe's tweet, Suns coach Earl Watson was fired. On Monday, Bledsoe met with the Suns and was sent home from the team. He didn't seem to be too disappointed about it, however, and sent out another tweet shortly after the news broke.

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Good morning — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 23, 2017

The Suns' problems have been brewing for a long time, but the issues with Bledsoe felt fresh and new. One local Suns reporter said that Bledsoe put in a trade request as early as last offseason. This is just the moment everything finally came to a head.

Bledsoe wanting out is not new - has nothing to do with Earl firing. He met with team about wanting to be traded right before season started — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 23, 2017

Eventually the Suns confirmed that they had indeed sent Bledsoe home and were looking to move him. Why were they moving so quickly on it? Reportedly, Bledsoe told the Suns his tweet was in relation to him being at a hair salon. Phoenix didn't buy it.

Ryan McDonough just confirmed to me that Eric Bledsoe has been sent home. Details to come at https://t.co/ZbmnnmvhsH — scott bordow (@sbordow) October 23, 2017

McDonough RE: Bledsoe's tweet: "He said he was at a hair salon... I didn't believe that to be true. He won't be with us going forward." — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 23, 2017

Now, multiple teams, including the Bucks, Knicks, and Nuggets, have all been linked to Bledsoe.

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

The Knicks are among the teams who have reached out to Phoenix recently about trading for guard Eric Bledsoe, per league sources. https://t.co/INmuthUPc6 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 23, 2017

Suns and Nuggets have discussed a trade of Eric Bledsoe for Emmanuel Mudiay and other pieces, league sources told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 23, 2017

The Bucks are a team that has expressed interest in trading for Eric Bledsoe, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 23, 2017

It sounds like a free-for-all to get Bledsoe. The Suns might be able to salvage some leverage for a trade on that alone, but will trading away a disgruntled vet fix their culture? Jared Dudley to the rescue!

It’s time! We need some leadership https://t.co/443MWfcglr — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) October 23, 2017

