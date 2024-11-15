We've got another exciting 2024 NBA Cup matchup on Friday as the Orlando Magic will host the Philadelphia 76ers as part of East Group A matchup in the NBA's in-season tournament. Orlando is 7-6 overall and 6-0 at home, while Philadelphia is 2-9 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Sixers have won four straight over Orlando and prevailed in 14 of their last 15 matchups. The Magic are 6-7 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Philly is 2-9 ATS.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 2.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 208.5 points.

Magic vs. 76ers spread: Magic -2.5

Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 208.5 points

Magic vs. 76ers money line: Magic: -131, 76ers: +110

Why the Magic can cover

The 76ers are hoping to do what the Indiana Pacers couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Magic's winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Magic snuck past the Pacers with a 94-90 win in which Franz Wagner was the offensive standout as he scored 29 points in addition to six assists.

Orlando has the best defense in the league early in the season, leading the NBA in points allowed per game and ranking second in defensive rating. It defends both on the perimeter and in the paint, ranking among the top seven in both steals and blocks, and it prevents second-chance opportunities by holding opponents to the fewest offensive rebounds per game. On offense, Wagner is averaging 21.5 points, with big brother Moe Wagner contributing 12.5 points on 53.4% shooting from off the bench. The Magic will also get to face a Philly team without Tyrese Maxey (hamstring), while Andre Drummond (illness) is questionable.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the 76ers came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, 114-106, but the losing side was boosted by Jared McCain, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 10 assists. He was one of five players in double-figures, and McCain has exploded onto the scene recently. The No. 16 overall pick out of Duke is averaging 25.5 points over his last four games, as his 13.5 ppg on the season leads all rookies.

Philly was without Joel Embiid and Paul George in that defeat, but neither is even listed on Friday's injury report. Meanwhile, Orlando's injury report includes leading scorer Paolo Banchero (oblique), who remains out, as does starting center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot). This head-to-head series has been just about as one-sided as it could be recently, as the 76ers have won 14 of their last 15 matchups versus Orlando, dating back to the 2019-20 season.

