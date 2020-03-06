Magic vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 19-42 overall and 8-22 at home, while Orlando is 27-35 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Magic have lost three consecutive games. The Timberwolves have won three of their past five. Orlando is favored by two-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Magic vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Magic spread: Magic -2

Timberwolves vs. Magic over-under: 233 points

Timberwolves vs. Magic money line: Minnesota +110, Orlando -131

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic lost 116-113 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Terrence Ross shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, and Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds along with seven dimes. Ross is averaging 28 points per game over his last four contests.

The Magic will enter Friday's matchup confident they can secure a victory on the road. That's because Orlando is 14-6 in its last 20 games against Minnesota. In addition, Orlando is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 games on the road against the Timberwolves.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota was able to get past the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 115-108. Naz Reid posted his second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 11 boards, and Malik Beasley finished with 24 points. Beasley has seven 20-point efforts in 11 games since being acquired from the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves are averaging 113.3 points per game this season, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

How to make Magic vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.