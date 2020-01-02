Mavericks vs. Nets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 21-12 overall and 9-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-16 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Nets are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, and they have lost six of their past nine games. The Mavericks have lost two straight games and three of their past five. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points in the Mavericks vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as the Mavs fell 106-101 to Oklahoma City. Luka Doncic dropped a double-double on 35 points and 10 rebounds along with seven assists.

Kristaps Porzingis missed the game against the Thunder and has been ruled out for tonight because of knee soreness. Tim Hardaway Jr. also missed the Oklahoma City game and will be out tonight because of a strained hamstring.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn took Minnesota to overtime, but ultimately loss 122-115. Garrett Temple had a tough game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 36 points against the Timberwolves and is averaging 31.5 points in his last six games.



