The two hottest teams in the NBA go head-to-head on Wednesday for the Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets matchup with both squads entering on league-best four-game winning streaks. The Rockets have increased their win total in each of the last four seasons, and with a 26-12 start after going 41-41 last season, that's likely to happen for a fifth straight year. Houston's success comes from strong options in the NBA DFS player pool like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, so should you include any of them in Wednesday NBA DFS lineups?

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season for the Nuggets as he's third in the league in scoring (30.6 ppg) and rebounding (13.2 per game) while ranking second in assists (9.9 per game). He's always one of the most expensive options for NBA DFS picks, but with him nearly averaging a triple-double, is he worth the cost for your NBA DFS lineups? With 11 games on Wednesday, there are plenty of ways for daily Fantasy basketball players to form an NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Warriors point guard Steph Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Curry had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, returning 47.2 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 15

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Brunson (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday. Brunson had 31 points and 11 assists against the Pistons on Monday after scoring 44 points over 29 minutes against the Bucks on Sunday before exiting with his shoulder injury. But Brunson felt strong enough to play on Monday, and he performed well for NBA DFS lineups one day later, which is a good sign for his Wednesday availability and projections.

Brunson is averaging 25.7 points and 7.6 assists per game after making his first NBA All-Star Game last year. Brunson has led New York in points and assists in each of the last three games, and he's averaging 34 ppg over that span. The Knicks play a banged-up 76ers team that could be without multiple starters, and Brunson is averaging 22.7 points and 7.8 assists in nine career games with the Knicks against Philadelphia.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks point guard Trae Young ($9,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel). Young is coming off a 43-point performance against the Suns on Tuesday. He's averaging 29.3 points and 10.6 assists over his last seven contests as Young leads the NBA at 11.9 assists this season.

The Hawks play the Bulls, who have the second-worst scoring defense in the league (120.8 ppg). Chicago is also allowing the second-most assists (29.1 per game), which favors what Young has been doing better than anyone else in the league this season. Young has a double-double in each of his three games against Chicago this season, averaging 22 points and 14 assists in those contests as this has proven to be a strong matchup for Young's production for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 15

