CHICAGO — It's been a weird week for Arizona forward Koa Peat, who flew into the Windy City hoping to solidify his stock as a late lottery pick in the NBA Draft, at best, and an unquestioned first-round pick, at worst. But questions have spiked after Peat showcased a wonky new release point on his jumper in Monday's workouts in front of dozens of NBA decision-makers. It looked noticeably different from his form at Arizona and only added fuel to the fire surrounding one of the most polarizing prospects in this 2026 class.

What once seemed like a no-brainer call to stay in the draft has slowly but surely percolated into one of the most pivotal stay-or-go decisions that could shape the 2026-27 college basketball season. If he returned to Arizona, the bruising forward would be on the short-list for Preseason All-America honors and give Arizona the ammunition to make the Final Four again for the second year in a row.

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Shooting skills in question

Peat noted that he is "fully focused on the NBA Draft," but the concerns around the jump shot make him more of a fit-dependent option, which is a trepidatious place to be, even amid a watered-down first round.

"Just trying to shoot the ball the same way every time," Peat said Wednesday. "I'm working with Chris Johnson, and I feel like my workouts are going good. I didn't shoot well on Monday, but that's how shooting goes some days. I feel like my midrange (form) is kind of the same. I've always had a higher release in midrange. Thought I shot the mid-range pretty solid. In my 3, trying to bring it down a little bit lower and to get more arc. It didn't really shoot it well, but, you know, can't get too high or too low about it."

There's no question that Peat still has traits that translate immediately to the NBA game and are tantalizing to power brokers. The league craves power and physicality, which is even more obvious in the fistfight NBA Playoffs, where brawn is king. Peat is explosive and violent in the short-roll game, and he flashed promising moments as a sharp decision-maker, posting a 1.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

"I feel like I can be a point-forward type player at the next level," Peat said. "Making the right reads. I feel like I'm a good connector as well."

But serious concerns about the jumper, parlayed with the fact that Peat projects to be just an average secondary rim protector for his position, certainly open up some fair critiques.

Salary situations

The finances add a second elephant to the room. If Peat slips to No. 25 in the draft, that's roughly a $2.49 million annual salary, based on the 2025 projections. Arizona can unquestionably top that number by a wide margin. Market value for top frontcourt players in college basketball is in the $5 million range.

It's created a bit of an awkward spot for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats would vault into one of the best teams in the sport if Peat chose to return to a roster that already includes stud center Motiejus Krivas, defensive stalwart Ivan Kharchenkov, five-star freshman Caleb Holt and high-pedigree transfer guards like UNC's Derek Dixon and Arizona's JJ Mandaquit. Peat has until May 27 to exit the NBA Draft and maintain his eligibility. Peat mentioned that he's stayed in contact with Arizona throughout the process.

"Tommy has supported me with whatever I do," Peat said.

Remaining in the draft is still the most likely option for Peat, even after a shaky showing, but the smoke about a potential return has become impossible to ignore.

"I'm trying not to let that consume me, knowing that I can do other things to affect the game, affect winning," Peat said. "I feel like I've won my whole career, and I feel like I can do that at the NBA stage as well."