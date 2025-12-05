A dozen games are on Friday's 2025-26 NBA schedule. Among the notable NBA odds include Heat vs. Magic (-5.5), Pacers vs. Bulls (-4.5), 76ers (-1) vs. Bucks and Mavericks vs. Thunder (-15.5). Another matchup has Lakers vs. Celtics (-6.5), with both teams going 8-2 in their last 10 games.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Friday, Dec. 5

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Bulls (-4.5) to cover the spread against the Pacers at Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. The teams have split the last two games, and both teams are 3-7 over the past 10 games. Despite reaching the NBA Finals last year, the Pacers have slumped to 4-18 to start this season.

Indiana will be without Aaron Nesmith (knee), while Chicago will be without guard Kevin Huerter (hamstring). Indiana has been powered by forward Pascal Siakam. In 21 starts this season, he is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes. Josh Giddey is among the Bulls' scoring leaders. He is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 34.2 minutes.

The model is projecting five Pacers players to score 10 or more points, led by Siakam, who is projected to score 21.1 points. The model also says five Bulls players will score 13.9 or more points, led by Giddey's 20.8 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a big margin as Chicago covers in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Dec. 5

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits nearly 70% of the time.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600?