Ten games highlight Friday's 2025-26 NBA schedule. Among the notable NBA odds include Spurs (-6) vs. Pacers, Nets (-1.5) vs. Wizards, Nuggets vs. Cavaliers (-13.5), Trail Blazers (-1.5) vs. Pelicans, Magic (-5.5) vs. Bulls, Thunder (-8.5) vs. Warriors and Grizzlies vs. Lakers (-3.5). Oklahoma City will look to extend its winning streak to four games, while Indiana looks to snap a 10-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay?

The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Friday, Jan. 2

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Bucks (-5.5) to cover the spread against the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 meetings with the Hornets, including each of the last two games. Charlotte is 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in its last 10. The Bucks have also won each of the last five games against the Hornets played in Milwaukee.

The Hornets will be without Grant Williams (knee), Mason Plumlee (groin) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow). The Hornets (11-22) are fourth in the Southeast Division, trailing first-place Orlando by 7.5 games, and have lost six of the past 10 games. The Bucks (14-20), who are fourth in the Central, are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

The model is projecting five Hornets players to score 12.4 or more points, led by LaMelo Ball, who is projected to score 20.1 points. The model also says six Bucks players will score 11.4 points or more, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 29.4 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by double digits as Milwaukee covers in well over 60% of simulations, giving this an A rating. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Jan. 2

