A seven-game NBA schedule is on set for Monday, leading into a big holiday week. Among the notable NBA odds include Hornets vs. Cavaliers (-9), Pacers vs. Celtics (-10.5), Mavericks (-1.5) vs. Pelicans, Magic vs. Warriors (-5.5) and Pistons (-5.5) vs. Trail Blazers. New Orleans will look to extend their winning streak to five games, while Indiana looks to snap a four-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay?

The model enters Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Monday, Dec. 22

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Nuggets (-13.5) to cover the spread against the Jazz in Denver at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have won the last six meetings with the Jazz, all by double digits, including all four last season. Utah is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Denver is 5-5 ATS in their last 10. The Nuggets have also won each of the last six games against the Jazz played in Denver.

Power forward Georges Niang (foot) is not expected to play for Utah, while Denver will be without power forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring). The Nuggets (20-7) are second in the Northwest Division, trailing first-place Oklahoma City by 4.5 games, and have won seven of the past 10 games. The Jazz (10-17), who are fifth in the Northwest, are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The model is projecting four Jazz players to score 11.1 or more points, led by Keonte George, who is projected to score 18.9 points. The model also says five Nuggets players will score 11.2 points or more, led by Nikola Jokic's 30.4 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by double digits as Denver covers in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Monday, Dec. 22

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits over 60% of the time.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600?