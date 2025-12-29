An 11-game NBA schedule is on tap for Monday, with the action tipping at 7 p.m. ET. Among the notable NBA odds include Bucks (-3.5) vs. Hornets, Nuggets (-2.5) vs. Heat, Magic (-1.5) vs. Raptors, Knicks (-8.5) vs. Pelicans, Timberwolves (-6.5) vs. Bulls and Cavaliers vs. Spurs (-4.5). New York will look to extend its winning streak to three games, while Indiana looks to snap an eight-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 30-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Monday, Dec. 29

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Thunder (-16.5) to cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won the last three meetings with the Hawks, all by double digits, including a 117-100 win in Atlanta on Oct. 25. Atlanta is 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Oklahoma City is 6-4 ATS in their last 10. The Thunder have also won each of the last two games against the Hawks played in Oklahoma City.

The Hawks will be without Jalen Johnson (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (reconditioning). The Hawks (15-18) are third in the Southeast Division, trailing first-place Orlando by 3.5 games, but have lost eight of the past 10 games. The Thunder (27-5), who are first in the Northwest, are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The model is projecting five Hawks players to score 10.3 or more points, led by Trae Young, who is projected to score 19.5 points. The model also says four Thunder players will score 10.1 points or more, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.8 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by double digits as Oklahoma City covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Monday, Dec. 29

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.