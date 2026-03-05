Nine games are featured in the NBA on Thursday. Among the notable NBA odds include Pistons vs. Spurs (-3.5), Raptors vs. Timberwolves (-5.5) and Lakers vs. Nuggets (-5.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has Miami as a 13-point favorite over Brooklyn. The Nets look to snap a nine-game losing streak.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, March 5

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 243.5 points in the Jazz vs. Wizards game, which covers nearly 70% of the time. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The Jazz have won four of the last five meetings with the Wizards. The Under has covered in two of the last three Utah games. Trae Young is expected to make his Washington debut. Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is not expected to play for Utah. The Wizards are expected to be without Jamir Watkins (foot), Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Kyshawn George (elbow).

Utah is averaging 117.6 points per game, while Washington averages 112.2. With Markkanen out, Keonte George will lead the Utah offense. In 51 games, all starts, he is averaging 24 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes. The undermanned Wizards will be led by Young, who has been limited to 10 games this season, all coming when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. In 28 minutes of action, he is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

The model is projecting five Jazz players to score in double-figures, including Keyonte George with 23.7 projected points. Washington is projected to have six players score 10.9 points or more, led by Young's 26 points. The teams are projected to combine for 233 points, as the Under is projected to cover in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, March 5

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another over/under pick that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +500?