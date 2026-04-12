The NBA playoffs start on April 18, but before we get there, eight teams will be competing in the Play-In Tournament to earn the final two playoff spots in each conference. While the Play-In Tournament is in its sixth year, it's still worth explaining how it all breaks down.

We won't know the entirety of the final seeding of the tournament until all the action of the regular season wraps up Sunday night, but some matchups have already been decided. In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will face each other in the No. 9/10 matchup; which team hosts that game will depend on how they both finish after Sunday's action. Two of the 76ers, Magic and Raptors will play in the 7/8 matchup, with one team of that group able to avoid the Play-In entirely based on how the last day of the regular season shakes out.

In the West, we know the four teams in the Play-In will be the Suns, Trail Blazers, Clippers and Warriors, with Phoenix and Golden State locked into the No. 7 and No. 10 spots, respectively. The Blazers and Clippers will be fighting to either face the Suns on the road or host the 9/10 matchup against the Warriors.

Until we know how every team finishes on Sunday, here's a rundown on everything to know about the Play-In Tournament.

What is the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament is the round before the playoffs start, where the teams sitting No. 8 through No. 10 in each conference compete to earn the final two postseason spots. Think of it like the First Four in March Madness. The tournament was added to provide more incentive for teams further down in the standings and to curb significant tanking towards the end of the season. The Board of Governors and the players' union approved the addition of the Play-In Tournament in June 2020, and it was added as part of the 2020 playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

While no Play-In team has won a championship yet, the Miami Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals after having to go through the Play-In Tournament to earn their playoff spot. We'll have to see if any of the Play-In teams from this year can have a similar Cinderella run.

How does it work?

The teams that finish No. 7 and No. 8 face each other, while the No. 9 and No. 10 teams compete against each other. The winner of the 7/8 matchup secures the No. 7 playoff spot in their conference, while the winner of the 9/10 matchup and the loser of the 7/8 game play each other to determine the eighth and final spot in each conference. The loser of the 9/10 game is eliminated, which officially ends their season. The host of each game is the higher-seeded team in the matchup.

What's the Play-In Tournament schedule?

Tuesday, April 14

East No. 7 vs. East No. 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET

West No. 7 vs. West No. 8 | 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 15

East No. 9 vs. East No. 10 | 7:30 p.m. ET

West No. 9 vs. West No. 10 | 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 17